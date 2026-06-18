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British Yacht Owners Urge Silence After Incident Near Russian Frigate in English Channel

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British citizens who reportedly came close to becoming involved in a dangerous incident with the Russian Navy in the English Channel have sharply changed their tone. The owners of a private yacht that approached the frigate Admiral Grigorovich are now asking the public to move on from the episode.

Admiral Grigorovich
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Западного военного округа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Admiral Grigorovich

Fear of a Larger Conflict: The Kelvy Family Calls for Calm

The Kelvey family — 70-year-old Alan and his 69-year-old wife Jane — now appear to recognize that their sailing trip could have ended very differently.

The owners of the vessel, sailing under the British flag, are now attempting to distance themselves from the political controversy surrounding the event. They are urging media outlets not to amplify the situation further.

"We simply do not want this to be blown out of proportion. We do not want this to start World War Three,” yacht owner Jane Kelvey said in comments to foreign media.

Jane Kelvey also addressed fellow sailors, encouraging others not to turn the English Channel into an area to avoid. According to her, they regularly sail through the strait and do not consider this incident to be "the event of the century.”

Such statements also reflect broader public concerns amid growing international tensions and discussions surrounding military infrastructure and geopolitical confrontation.

Chronology of the Incident: 150 Meters From Escalation

According to reports, the situation developed after the British vessel allegedly ignored radio communications and significantly reduced the distance between itself and the Russian naval vessel.

The situation was reportedly brought under control only after the frigate moved from verbal warnings to active measures. According to the account, warning shots were fired as a final signal intended to force compliance.

"There were no legal grounds for the yacht to approach at such a distance. This represents a direct violation of navigation rules that, under different circumstances, could result in an immediate loss of a license,” corporate law specialist Roman Lavrentyev said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

Why the Tone Suddenly Changed

Observers argue that the calls for restraint reflect not only personal fears but also a broader atmosphere of caution in Europe.

Supporters of this interpretation believe that any escalation in sensitive maritime zones could carry wider geopolitical consequences and increase tensions across the region.

In a world where traditional alliances continue to face pressure and diplomacy increasingly intersects with strategic interests, incidents at sea are becoming indicators of broader international dynamics.

For now, despite Jane Kelvey's calls "not to be afraid,” observers expect authorities to strengthen oversight and monitoring measures in the English Channel to reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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