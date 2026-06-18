Russia Promises Regular Retaliatory Strikes Following Massive Drone Raid on Moscow

Russia will continue carrying out strikes against targets in Ukraine in response to attacks by Kyiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: mid.ru by Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sergey Lavrov

He stated that future strikes would focus on facilities directly linked to the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"I have long been convinced that words are not enough. It was no coincidence that the president announced some time ago, after another act by the Kyiv terrorist, that we would now conduct massive group strikes on a regular basis against targets whose condition directly affects the combat capability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the diplomat said.

Largest Drone Attack in Two Years

During the night of June 18, Moscow was subjected to what Russian authorities described as the largest drone attack in the past two years. According to official figures, Ukraine launched 555 unmanned aerial vehicles against targets across Russia.

In addition to Moscow and the Moscow region, the attacks reportedly affected the Oryol, Smolensk, Tambov, Lipetsk, Kaluga, and Vladimir regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea.

Russian Officials Warn of Consequences

Russian Senator Grigory Karasin commented on the attack in an interview with Life.ru, stating that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky faces what he described as an inglorious outcome.

"It is time for Zelensky to realize that his course is leading the entire regime toward an inglorious end and bringing enormous suffering to Ukraine," the member of the Federation Council said.

Karasin characterized the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a gross violation of international law and promised a tough response. At the same time, he stressed that Moscow remains prepared for dialogue, but only under conditions that have already been publicly outlined.

Political Analysis of the Attack

Political analyst Vladimir Karasev suggested that the attack on Russian territory may be linked to Ukraine's recent contacts with its Western partners.

According to his assessment, Kyiv could be attempting to increase pressure on Moscow through such actions.