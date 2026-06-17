German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Sees First Real Chance for Peace in Ukraine Conflict

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has commented on the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Participants at the Group of Seven (G7) summit discussed the conflict in Ukraine during consultations. he said.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Ukrainian Army

"For the first time, an opportunity for peace is emerging," the Chancellor added.

“What is new is that all G7 partners are united in their assessment of the situation. I believe this is very good news, because in recent days and weeks the war has taken on a new dynamic. For the first time, an opportunity for peace is emerging,” Merz said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, Merz added that G7 partners would like to seize this opportunity together. He noted that discussions, including those with U.S. President Donald Trump, give him “a certain degree of optimism.”

Germany Signals Readiness for Dialogue With Russia

Merz also commented on relations with Russia and said Berlin is prepared to resume dialogue with Moscow.

“We are ready for negotiations, and in my view it is entirely natural that Europeans should be sitting at the table in such a format,” he said.

At the same time, the German chancellor stated that Berlin intends to continue supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia. According to him, negotiators reached full agreement on this issue. He also stressed that talks on resolving the conflict “must begin from the correct starting point.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Washington could reimpose sanctions on Russian oil.

“We are in a position where we can afford to remove the exemptions,” Trump said.

Europe Has Yet to Select a Negotiator

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to resume dialogue with European countries if someone within the European Union considers it appropriate. According to him, Europe’s negotiator should be a person whom all sides can trust.

Earlier reports indicated that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intends to propose Finnish President Alexander Stubb as a possible European negotiator on Ukraine. Meloni specifically spoke about “the need to identify an authoritative figure vested with the trust and mandate of all member states.”

“Those in the European Union who say that they themselves should determine their negotiator are right. We do not appoint one for them,” Putin said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Turkey is ready to host negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The minister noted that Ankara hopes to bring Moscow and Kyiv back to the negotiating table.