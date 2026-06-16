Israel Refuses to Follow the Script Written in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once again made clear that he intends to act independently of Washington. Publicly dismissing the significance of the emerging U.S.-Iran memorandum, Netanyahu stated that no agreement would prevent Israel from pursuing its own security objectives. While U.S. President Donald Trump presents the accord as a diplomatic success, Tel Aviv remains deeply skeptical. Netanyahu’s lifelong mission, he says, is to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities, regardless of the White House’s position.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Кабінет Міністрів України, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Benjamin Netanyahu

The Israeli prime minister left little room for ambiguity. In an address to the nation, he declared that Tehran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“I am fighting attempts by Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons. I can call this the mission of my entire life. I have maintained this position until now and will continue to maintain it in the future. With an agreement or without an agreement, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. Not today and not tomorrow. As long as I am prime minister of Israel, that will not happen,” the Israeli leader said.

Israel Trapped by Its Own Rhetoric

“Israel has become trapped by its own rhetoric. Netanyahu understands that the Trump-Iran memorandum leaves Tel Aviv outside the framework of a major deal, depriving it of its primary lever of influence over the United States,” political analyst Sergei Mironov told Pravda.Ru.

For Netanyahu, Trump’s signature on a document carries little weight. His strategic outlook is straightforward: there is an adversary, and that adversary must be prevented from acquiring dangerous capabilities. Everything else, in his view, is secondary to Israel’s security concerns. Israel appears prepared to act alone, even if that means disregarding allies whose growing appetite for diplomacy is increasingly viewed in Jerusalem as a potential threat.

Trump’s Scenario: Peace at the Cost of Israeli Anxiety

On the night of June 15, Tehran and Washington reportedly reached a preliminary understanding. The memorandum has been prepared, with the central objective being a cessation of hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. Trump is reportedly seeking to close the Iranian file before the end of June. For the White House, the initiative represents an opportunity to stabilize energy markets. For Israel, however, it looks very different.

Trump sees sanctions relief as a practical diplomatic tool. Netanyahu, by contrast, views such concessions as a potential source of funding for future threats.

The divide between the allies appears to be widening. While Washington focuses on diplomacy, Israel remains prepared to rely on military options. The disagreement is not merely about tactics but reflects a deeper clash of strategic priorities. Trump seeks a foreign policy success that can be presented to voters, while Netanyahu prioritizes what he sees as the physical security of Israel’s borders.

June 2026: A Geopolitical Deadlock

Iran, meanwhile, stands to benefit from the emerging framework. The memorandum is expected to be signed in Switzerland on June 19. Tehran would gain breathing space as well as access to portions of previously frozen financial assets. Additional asset releases in the UAE could provide a further boost to the Iranian economy.

In this environment, Israel risks finding itself increasingly isolated. Its warnings about the Iranian nuclear threat may struggle to attract the same level of attention as diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the region. Critics, however, argue that any period of calm may prove temporary.

“Trump’s agreement is an attempt to cover a deep wound with a bandage. Once Iran restores its financial flows, the nuclear program will accelerate, and no inspectors will be able to stop it,” international affairs expert Olga Larina told Pravda.Ru.

The situation highlights growing tensions within the Western alliance. Trump believes he has secured stability. Netanyahu believes that stability may come at too high a price. If Washington’s approach continues to diverge from Israel’s security doctrine, Jerusalem appears increasingly willing to pursue its own course.