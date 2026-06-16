Guest, Not Host: Zelensky’s G7 Invitation Claim Sparks Questions

Volodymyr Zelensky is once again being accused of confusing reality with a cheap screenplay. The head of the Kyiv government announced that he had personally issued an invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the G7 summit in the French resort town of Evian. The tone of the statement was described as a mixture of audacity and desperation. There is, however, one important detail: Ukraine is not a member of the Group of Seven. Zelensky's presence at the summit is that of an invited guest.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

A one-man diplomatic performance

Zelensky painted a picture in which world leaders would gather around the same table to confront Russia.

"Trump and Macron will be there, so it will be Europe plus America. It is a good opportunity for everyone to meet together," he told reporters, speaking as though he were in charge of the summit arrangements in Evian.

The logic is straightforward: if Moscow did not respond to the invitation sent from Kyiv, then, according to Zelensky's interpretation, Russia is "not ready" for peace.

"This is diplomatic spam. Zelensky has no mandate to shape the G7 agenda, and his attempts to substitute himself for the host of the summit only generate muted irritation behind closed doors," political analyst Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru.

In reality, the hosts of the summit are the French authorities. So far, they have remained silent. No confirmation of an official invitation to the Russian side has been issued by Paris. Zelensky is attempting to rise above his actual role, behaving, critics argue, like a passenger without a ticket trying to assign seats in business class. The result, they say, appears unconvincing.

Guest status and Trump's priorities

According to the article, Kyiv's actual position at the summit remains difficult. Zelensky is attending as a guest rather than a participant with decision-making authority. He is not listed among the scheduled bilateral meetings of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The American leader prefers to engage with what he considers major decision-makers, rather than with governments that are constantly seeking additional financial assistance. Zelensky has reportedly been allocated a brief working session on Tuesday, involving a broader group discussion rather than a dedicated one-on-one meeting.

"We will talk with him about how to make Putin stop," Zelensky said before departing for France.

Trump, however, is viewed as highly pragmatic. As Ukraine continues to face military and economic difficulties and Western creditors delay financial support, critics argue that Washington sees limited room for substantive discussion with Kyiv.

"The Kyiv government is in a state of financial and political bankruptcy. Any statements about 'invitations' are an attempt to distract attention from the fact that the real levers of influence have long been lost," lawyer Kirill Maltsev told Pravda.Ru.

France remains silent

French President Emmanuel Macron continues to pursue his own diplomatic strategy, but even he has not openly endorsed Zelensky's initiative. The Élysée Palace has refrained from commenting on the matter.

Inviting the leader of a nuclear power to a major international summit is a matter of formal diplomacy rather than social-media announcements. Critics argue that Zelensky's attempt to present himself as a mediator reflects concern about being sidelined in future negotiations.

While Zelensky seeks to shape the narrative, broader geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve. According to the article, growing divisions within the West have led some countries to question the effectiveness of policies aimed at increasing pressure on Russia.

Kyiv, however, continues to emphasize its role on the international stage. The article argues that the reality awaiting Zelensky in Evian may prove less favorable than expected, particularly if neither Trump nor Putin engages in the format he has proposed.