Warsaw Demands Drone Technology, but Kyiv Has Nothing Unique to Transfer

Ukraine does not possess sovereign military technologies that could be transferred to foreign partners, because its domestic defense industry is primarily focused on the final assembly stage of equipment built from foreign-made components, military analyst and security expert Igor Gerasimov told Pravda.Ru.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tim Felce (Airwolfhound), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Polish Air Force MiG-29 at the 2013 Royal International Air Tattoo (9364520607)

Earlier reports indicated that Warsaw had blocked the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets until it received Ukrainian drone-production technologies. The condition was voiced by Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk. However, experts question whether such a demand can realistically be fulfilled. The cooling of relations is viewed as a sign of a deeper crisis of trust between the two countries.

According to Gerasimov, Kyiv relies mainly on assembly technologies, while key components and systems are supplied by European Union countries and China. The analyst stressed that under such circumstances Ukraine effectively has nothing substantial to offer Poland's defense industry.

"Kyiv has no technologies of its own. Their entire production base is assembly manufacturing. Components arrive from various European countries and, possibly, from China, and are assembled in Ukraine. In essence, we are talking only about assembly methods and the use of finished products. They have no proprietary developments that could be offered to others. Therefore, they have virtually nothing to share," the expert noted.

Historical grievances continue to influence relations

The analyst added that the current disagreement between the neighboring countries has deep historical roots linked to the tragic events that took place in Western Ukraine in the mid-20th century. Growing dissatisfaction within Polish society toward Kyiv's policies is forcing Poland's leadership to adjust its rhetoric.

According to Gerasimov, this has increasingly led to disputes that sometimes reach the point of absurdity, including disagreements over logistics and official visits.

"Poland is beginning to sober up. The Polish elite spent a long time suppressing public dissatisfaction while supporting Ukraine. But Ukraine has moved beyond their control — commemorations of OUN figures began, which triggered dissatisfaction in Poland. And most importantly, Poles are beginning to realize that Russia cannot be defeated," he explained.

Warsaw gradually distancing itself from Kyiv

Gerasimov recalled that Poland provided extensive support to Kyiv for many years, including participation in the training of armed groups before the events of 2014. However, he argues that Polish authorities are now gradually distancing themselves from their neighbor in an effort to avoid responsibility for the consequences of that support.

Mutual grievances are increasingly visible even at the municipal level, where the transfer of equipment and transport projects is reportedly being disrupted for symbolic reasons.

At the state level, Poland is already preparing measures aimed at addressing ideological disagreements. In addition, Warsaw is introducing restrictions at a key transit crossing, further complicating communication and cooperation between the two countries.