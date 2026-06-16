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Lukashenko Claims Vatican and Jewish Lobby Misled Putin During 2022 Kyiv Withdrawal

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Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has spoken about the reasons behind Russia's withdrawal from Kyiv in 2022. According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision in an effort to restore peace after appeals from what he described as "certain politicians and forces."

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
Photo: kremlin.ru by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko claimed that the war dragged on because the Vatican and what he called the "Jewish lobby” deceived Putin by asking him to withdraw troops from Kyiv in 2022.

"The Russians were in Kyiv. Then certain politicians and forces asked Putin to stop, withdraw troops from Kyiv and conclude a peace agreement. Seeing the situation, seeing that many people were dying and that the war, frankly speaking, was not unfolding entirely according to the original scenario, Putin agreed and withdrew his forward units from Kyiv. Do you remember that? Before that withdrawal, everyone understood that Ukraine's days were numbered.

If the Russians had continued their advance into Kyiv, there would have been no Zelensky, no one left there. Once again, I suppose — and I know these forces — they deceived him. It was the Vatican and, surprisingly, the Jewish lobby, the Israelis. They spoke on Zelensky's behalf and said: "That's it, we are ready for peace, we agree.' And others as well,” Lukashenko said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

"Once again, I believe — and I know — those forces deceived him. It was the Vatican. And, surprisingly, the Jewish lobby, the Israelis. They spoke on behalf of Zelensky and said: "We are ready for peace, we agree.' And others as well.”

According to Lukashenko, if Russia had continued its offensive, "there would have been neither Zelensky nor anyone else left.” He added that Moscow made concessions in the hope of reaching a peaceful settlement, but those promises were ultimately not fulfilled.

Lukashenko Predicts Ukraine's Defeat

The Belarusian leader argued that Ukraine's prospects would be bleak if its forces suffered defeat in Donbas.

"If the Russians manage to encircle this agglomeration, where Ukrainian forces are heavily entrenched, their days will be numbered. The core of Ukraine's armed forces is concentrated in this part of Donbas. Their days will be numbered. The Ukrainians understand this,” Lukashenko said.

He also stated that the conflict in Ukraine could end as early as 2026. According to him, much depends on the will of a small number of decision-makers.

"If there is the will and desire, these wars can be stopped this year,” he said.

Lukashenko added that the three Slavic nations would ultimately have to work together to deal with the consequences of the conflict.

The Belarusian president emphasized that the conflict in Ukraine is far more complex than the confrontation between the United States and Iran. In his view, the issues can only be resolved through negotiations.

Lukashenko on Belarus and the Ukraine Conflict

Lukashenko argued that if Belarus were to enter the conflict, the war would take on an entirely new dimension. According to him, NATO countries supporting Kyiv could then deploy their own troops to Ukraine.

"And this war would take on a new quality. It would become a war of Belarus and Russia against the NATO bloc.”

At the same time, he insisted that Ukraine has nothing to fear from Belarus.

"They know this, the military knows this, and the people of Ukraine know this. For the sake of certain political ambitions, this issue continues to be inflamed,” he said.

In May, Lukashenko stated that Belarusian soldiers had never been and would never be on Ukrainian territory. According to him, Ukrainian forces do not want a war with Belarus because they understand they do not need an additional 1,500 kilometers of frontline. He argued that European politicians are pushing both Minsk and Kyiv toward confrontation.

Key Statements From Lukashenko's Al Arabiya Interview

  • Putin told him that Belarus joining the war "in any capacity” would be unacceptable because "it would do more harm than good.”
  • "The war is practically taking place in our backyard.” Belarus is highly vulnerable from a military perspective and therefore does not want to become involved in combat.
  • If Belarus entered the war, the frontline would expand by approximately 1,500 kilometers, and Belarus and Russia would not be able to adequately defend that sector under current conditions.
  • Ukraine has "absolutely nothing” to fear from Belarus.
  • Both Russia and Ukraine face manpower shortages, which he described as "the main issue of this conflict.”
  • "The war has dragged on. It has been going on for nearly five years, and no one has achieved their objectives.”
  • He called for himself, Putin and Zelensky to sit down together and negotiate how to deal with the consequences of the conflict.
  • Lukashenko also offered an apology to Zelensky if the Ukrainian president had been offended by previous remarks. "Maybe I went too far somewhere,” he said, referring to comments made earlier this year.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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