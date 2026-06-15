Luftwaffe Chief: NATO Ready to Attack Russia's Kaliningrad and St.Petersburg

NATO would be prepared to operate in several strategically important regions, including Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, the Kola Peninsula and the Black Sea, if Russia posed a threat to the alliance, according to German Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Holger Neumann.

Photo: openverse.org by Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ NATO soldiers

Speaking to The Telegraph, Neumann stressed that NATO does not differentiate between areas of responsibility when it comes to collective defense.

"I think we must make a very serious effort from a security perspective to monitor certain regions and, if necessary, take action there,” he said.

Germany Signals Readiness to Defend NATO Territory

Neumann stated that Germany is prepared to defend NATO territory immediately should the alliance come under attack.

According to the Luftwaffe commander, German forces stand ready to protect "every inch of territory” covered by NATO's collective defense commitments.

"I think this is an important message, especially for the High North and our Baltic allies,” he said.

The general added that German air forces would participate in a powerful military response if Russia attacked any NATO member state.

Russian Military Capabilities Remain Major Consideration

At the same time, Neumann acknowledged the capabilities of Russia's armed forces and their ability to adapt to changing battlefield conditions.

He noted that Russia continues to field advanced combat aircraft, including the Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets.

"The MiG-31 remains a very effective system, and we also have to consider everything else that is flying — cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles. The list goes on,” Neumann said.

According to the German commander, Russia has clearly absorbed important lessons from four years of conflict in Ukraine, while NATO countries largely remained in a peacetime environment.

NATO Focuses on Northern and Eastern Flanks

Neumann's remarks reflect growing attention within NATO toward the alliance's northern and eastern regions, including the Baltic area, the Arctic and strategic maritime routes.

The comments also highlight continued concerns among alliance members about military readiness, deterrence and the evolving security environment across Europe.