Iran Declares Victory as Washington and Tehran Agree Framework for Lasting Peace

The United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement, with US President Donald Trump announcing that Washington will allow the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of restrictions on Iranian ports.

Photo: Wikipedia by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Iranian flag

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

The formal signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

What Is Included in the Agreement

Pakistani officials, who acted as mediators during the negotiations, said the parties had agreed to an immediate and comprehensive cessation of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.

According to Tasnim, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on June 19 following the signing of the agreement.

Iranian news agency Mehr published a 14-point draft of the peace framework. Among its key provisions, the United States would withdraw military forces from areas surrounding Iran, refrain from imposing new sanctions and work with its allies on an economic recovery program for Iran valued at no less than $300 billion.

The draft memorandum also calls for the suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemicals and related exports, while restoring Iran's access to its financial assets.

Under the proposed framework, Iran would reaffirm its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and pledge not to produce nuclear weapons.

The agreement also outlines the creation of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation and envisions final approval through a United Nations Security Council resolution.

Negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement are expected to continue for 60 days and will focus on nuclear issues, sanctions relief and Iran's economic reconstruction. The draft explicitly excludes discussions regarding Iran's missile program and support for regional resistance groups.

Iran Confirms Agreement and Announces Further Talks

Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed that an agreement had been reached following negotiations that continued almost until the official announcement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described the outcome as highly favorable for Tehran.

"The commitments undertaken by Iran are not comparable to our achievements,” he said.

According to Gharibabadi, the next stage of negotiations will address the removal of all sanctions, the future of UN Security Council resolutions related to Iran, nuclear issues, mechanisms for rebuilding the country and procedures for monitoring compliance with the agreement.

Iran's Foreign Ministry subsequently described the outcome as a victory in its confrontation with the United States.

Trump also acknowledged the role played by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in helping facilitate the diplomatic process.

Last-Minute Negotiations and Remaining Risks

According to The New York Times, Iranian officials deliberately delayed final approval until after midnight local time so that the announcement would not coincide with Trump's birthday on June 14.

The newspaper reported that the time difference between the United States and Iran allowed both governments to announce the agreement on dates they considered politically preferable.

Iranian agency Fars reported that Tehran had briefly suspended negotiations and was prepared to retaliate against Israel following strikes in Lebanon. According to the report, Iran reversed its position after receiving concessions from Washington, including commitments related to Lebanon's territorial integrity, an Israeli military withdrawal from the Lebanese border area and the immediate lifting of maritime restrictions.

US Vice President JD Vance described the agreement as a transformative moment for the Middle East.

"It means Iran will never possess a nuclear weapon. Not only will it not develop one, but it will not acquire or attempt to purchase one either. That is part of the agreement,” Vance said.

Trump nevertheless warned that military action could resume if the parties fail to finalize the agreement on June 19.

He also suggested that, in the absence of a final settlement, the United States could assume the role of "guardian of the Middle East” in exchange for 20 percent of the region's revenues.

Commenting on Israel's position, Trump said he believed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the agreement.

"Why is this good for Bibi? Because under no circumstances can Iran possess a nuclear weapon,” the president said, while also describing Netanyahu as "a very difficult person.”

According to The New York Times, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to travel to Geneva for the signing ceremony.

World Leaders Welcome the Breakthrough

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the agreement as "an extremely important step” toward ending the conflict, strengthening regional security and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

described the agreement as "an extremely important step” toward ending the conflict, strengthening regional security and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged support for efforts to restore unrestricted maritime navigation through the strategic waterway, calling it essential for both regional stability and the global economy.

pledged support for efforts to restore unrestricted maritime navigation through the strategic waterway, calling it essential for both regional stability and the global economy. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz congratulated both sides and said the agreement could help establish a lasting atmosphere of peace and security across the region.

congratulated both sides and said the agreement could help establish a lasting atmosphere of peace and security across the region. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called the agreement an important step toward a broader settlement and expressed hope that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be fully restored.

called the agreement an important step toward a broader settlement and expressed hope that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be fully restored. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the agreement could pave the way for durable peace and urged all parties to avoid rhetoric or actions that might undermine the process.

said the agreement could pave the way for durable peace and urged all parties to avoid rhetoric or actions that might undermine the process. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the agreement as the result of sustained diplomatic efforts by multiple international partners and emphasized the importance of full implementation by all parties. She also stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East would remain difficult while conflict continues in Lebanon.

described the agreement as the result of sustained diplomatic efforts by multiple international partners and emphasized the importance of full implementation by all parties. She also stressed that lasting peace in the Middle East would remain difficult while conflict continues in Lebanon. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the agreement a potential breakthrough that could create much-needed space for deeper negotiations on Iran's nuclear program while helping ease pressure on global energy markets.

Not everyone welcomed the agreement. The New York Times, citing an Israeli source, reported that officials in Israel remain concerned about unresolved questions surrounding Iran's stockpiles of enriched uranium.

"The agreement appears to rely heavily on Iran's goodwill,” the source said.

Markets React to the News

Global markets responded immediately to reports of the agreement.

Brent crude oil fell below $84 per barrel shortly after the announcement as traders priced in the prospect of restored energy exports and reduced geopolitical risks.

By 6:46 a.m. Moscow time, Brent was trading at $83.36 per barrel.

Bitcoin also surged on the news, climbing above $65,000 as investors reacted positively to the apparent easing of tensions in the Middle East.