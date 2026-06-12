Iran Losing or Winning It? Trump Claims Peace Deal With Iran Is Near

US President Donald Trump has announced that Washington has reached an agreement aimed at ending the war with Iran and expressed confidence that the parties could formally sign a peace deal in the coming days.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Donald Trump

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said negotiations had made significant progress and described the outcome as a major breakthrough.

"We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran," Trump said.

He noted that the parties still need to finalize and sign the necessary documents but suggested that a formal agreement could be completed as early as this weekend.

Trump Says Final Terms Have Been Agreed

According to the US president, Washington, Israel and other participating countries have already approved the final provisions of the proposed peace agreement.

Trump said the progress in negotiations convinced him to cancel a previously planned military strike against Iran.

He also indicated that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, appears willing to accept the terms of the future agreement.

"My understanding is that the answer is yes,” Trump said when asked whether the Iranian leader had agreed to the deal.

The US president expressed strong confidence that an agreement would ultimately be signed.

"It will happen. I cannot imagine it not happening. They want to sign it just as much as I do — or perhaps even more,” Trump said.

Trump added that the agreement could be signed in Europe, although he does not plan to attend the event personally.

"Maybe soon, very soon, perhaps this weekend in Europe. I won't be there, but JD Vance will be there, the vice president, along with several other people,” he said.

Iran Says No Final Agreement Has Been Reached

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei dismissed reports about the timing and location of a peace agreement as premature.

"Reports regarding the time and place of signing an agreement remain speculative, and nothing has been finalized,” Baghaei said. "The problem is that USA's contradictory positions have always caused turbulence and disruptions in this process," he added.

Baghai emphasized that Iran entered the negotiations "in good faith and with full responsibility," but the American position has repeatedly shifted, unrealistic demands have been made, and attacks have occurred.

He stressed that government institutions still need to carefully review and approve every provision of the text and any accompanying arrangements.

"Once a final decision is reached, we will officially announce it,” the diplomat stated.

Baghaei noted that negotiators had agreed on a substantial portion of the document, but he accused the United States of repeatedly changing its position during the talks.

He also emphasized that Iran would not compromise on key issues or cross what it considers its red lines.

Military Threats Remain Despite Diplomatic Progress

Shortly before announcing the prospect of a peace agreement, Trump warned that the United States could launch a large-scale military operation if Iran refused to sign the deal.

He said planned bombing operations should soon come to an end but cautioned that Washington remained prepared to use force if negotiations collapsed.

Trump also threatened to seize Khark Island, home to Iran's largest oil export terminal, along with other elements of the country's oil infrastructure.

The US president further declined to rule out a ground operation against Iran.