Putin Envoy: Ukraine Can Achieve Peace Immediately by Accepting Russia's Proposal

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation, has said that a "realistic solution” exists for Ukraine and could bring the military conflict to an immediate end.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow, Kremlin

Speaking to Berliner Zeitung during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Dmitriev argued that previous peace proposals had often failed because they lacked realism.

"It is quite clear what needs to happen for peace — a realistic solution, because some people previously proposed unrealistic ones. I believe a realistic solution is already on the table. If Ukraine accepts it, peace will come immediately,” Dmitriev said.

Dmitriev Points to Putin's Position on Peace

The presidential envoy did not specify which proposal he considered realistic. However, he noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already outlined Moscow's position.

Dmitriev also referred to comments by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming that the United States would be prepared to provide security guarantees to Kyiv if Ukraine withdrew from Donbas.

Responding to a formulation presented by a Berliner Zeitung journalist — that peace could arrive within 24 hours if Ukraine accepted Russia's conditions — Dmitriev described Moscow's position as constructive.

"Russia's position is clear and consistent. We are pleased that Europe's position is changing because it was previously unrealistic. I hope Europe becomes even more realistic,” he said.

Russia and Germany Could Form a Powerful Economic Partnership

Asked whether Germany could play a specific role in a future agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Dmitriev said closer cooperation between Moscow and Berlin could create one of the most powerful economic partnerships in the world.

"The combination of German technology, the Russian people and Russian natural resources would be an enormous force. We believe many attempts have been made to separate us. In fact, there have been many efforts to prevent cooperation between Russia and Germany,” he said.

Dmitriev also reiterated that energy prices in Germany had risen sharply because German industry could no longer purchase Russian oil and gas. Restoring economic ties, he argued, would benefit both countries.

Reports Suggest Germany Is Preparing for Future Talks

Earlier, Die Zeit reported that the German government had spent several weeks preparing for potential negotiations with Russia aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Sources cited by the newspaper said a gradual opportunity for dialogue between European countries and Russia was beginning to emerge.

According to the report, officials in the German chancellery regularly hold consultations on the issue, primarily with representatives from France and the United Kingdom. More recently, Italy and Poland have also joined the discussions.

Against this backdrop, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul called on President Vladimir Putin to begin negotiations on ending the conflict in Ukraine, while insisting that Europe should participate in the process.

At the same time, a source in Russia's security establishment told Vedomosti that Moscow does not want Germany to serve as a European Union mediator in any future talks. According to the report, EU officials are instead considering representatives from France or Italy for such a role.