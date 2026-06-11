United States Overtakes Saudi Arabia and Russia to Become World’s Largest Oil Exporter

The United States has become the world's largest oil exporter, overtaking long-standing leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia and marking a significant shift in the global energy landscape.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Oil transportation

The development represents a remarkable reversal for a country that spent decades heavily dependent on oil imports from West Asia.

Shale Revolution Transforms America's Energy Sector

The transformation of the U.S. energy industry accelerated after 2010, when production from shale oil and gas fields surged.

The shale boom first propelled the United States to the position of the world's largest natural gas producer and later enabled it to become the leading producer of crude oil.

Rising domestic output significantly reduced the country's reliance on foreign energy supplies while strengthening its role in international energy markets.

Geopolitical Disruptions Shift Global Export Rankings

Since February 2026, disruptions to Saudi oil exports caused by the UAE-Israel war against Iran, combined with declining Russian exports linked to Ukrainian drone strikes and U.S. sanctions, have helped push the United States to the top of the global oil export rankings.

These developments have altered traditional trade flows and increased the importance of American energy supplies for international markets.

US Exports Reach New Highs

According to vessel-tracking data from Vortex, U.S. exports of crude oil and refined fuels reached approximately 10.5 million barrels per day in May.

Strong domestic production and releases from strategic petroleum reserves supported the increase.

May marked the third consecutive month in which the United States ranked as the world's largest oil exporter, underscoring the country's growing influence over global energy markets.