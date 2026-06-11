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UK, French and German Ambassadors Arrive at Russian Foreign Ministry After Requesting Talks

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The ambassadors of Germany, France and the United Kingdom arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry after requesting a meeting with one of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s deputies, RIA Novosti said.

The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow
Photo: web.archive.org by Максим Козленко, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The building of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow

The news agency reported that the diplomats’ vehicles arrived at the ministry’s headquarters on Smolenskaya Square in central Moscow.

"The heads of diplomatic missions were presented with objective assessments of the destructive policies of their countries' leaderships regarding the Ukrainian crisis, that encourage the Kyiv regime to continue the war against Russia on behalf of, at the expense of, and with the direct assistance of the Western 'coalition of the willing,'" the department reported.

European Ambassadors Seek Talks With Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the ambassadors of Britain, France and Germany had requested a meeting with his deputy at the Foreign Ministry.

“I can now say, and it is no secret, that the ambassadors of these countries — Britain, France and Germany — have asked for a meeting with my deputy at the Foreign Ministry. We will meet with them and listen to what they have to say,” Lavrov said.

The minister noted that the meeting would take place, although he expressed little optimism about its outcome.

Lavrov Questions Prospects for Constructive Dialogue

Lavrov said he was interested to hear whether the ambassadors could present any ideas capable of leading to constructive discussions after the leaders of their countries had made what he described as insulting remarks about Russia.

He added that recent decisions by European governments have further complicated the possibility of meaningful negotiations.

Ukraine Weapons Plans Add to Diplomatic Strains

Reports previously indicated that the United Kingdom, France and Germany had agreed to jointly manufacture long-range weapons for Ukraine.

According to Lavrov, discussing the prospects for negotiations on Ukraine has become increasingly difficult against the backdrop of new European decisions to supply such weaponry.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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