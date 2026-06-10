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Baltic States Could Face New Risks Under Ukraine’s Drone Cooperation Plan

World

Ukraine's proposal to help the Baltic states deal with drone threats amounts to an attempt to expand Kyiv's military footprint in the region, according to military expert and political analyst Pyotr Kolchin of the Center for Political Process Support.

Quantum-Systems Vector and Scorpion UAS
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Skyscrab, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Quantum-Systems Vector and Scorpion UAS

Speaking to Pravda.Ru, Kolchin argued that the initiative could create additional security risks for Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Kyiv Seeks Closer Security Cooperation With the Baltics

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine had offered the Baltic states a cooperation agreement aimed at preventing incidents involving Ukrainian drones. Under the proposal, Kyiv would send teams of specialists to the region to establish coordination mechanisms and strengthen cooperation in counter-drone operations.

Concerns about airspace security have surfaced repeatedly in the Baltics. In Latvia, for example, military authorities faced criticism after declining to engage unidentified aerial objects. Analysts have also pointed out that crashes involving Ukrainian drones often expose attempts by local officials to shift responsibility elsewhere.

Expert Warns of Growing Military Involvement

"Much of this revolves around actions by the Ukrainian military. Kyiv is trying to deepen its military presence in the Baltic region, along with all the risks and challenges that come with it — including risks for the Baltic states themselves. This is a disservice to those countries, which is why many will approach such initiatives with caution. Moscow has already made its position clear: if attacks are launched from Baltic territory, Russia will regard those countries as legitimate military targets,” Kolchin said.

According to the analyst, Baltic leaders may support the proposal not because it serves their national interests, but because larger European powers favor greater military coordination.

Debate Over Militarization in the Baltic Region

Kolchin argued that European policymakers are preparing the Baltic states for a potential future confrontation while paying too little attention to the long-term consequences of increased militarization along Russia's borders.

"The Baltic states may accept this proposal because the key decisions within the European Union are made in capitals such as Paris and Berlin rather than in Riga, Vilnius or Tallinn. Those governments can push such initiatives forward because Baltic leaders often focus more on winning approval from their European partners than on protecting the interests of their own citizens. If they choose this path, it could have serious consequences for their countries. Russia, meanwhile, will continue to safeguard its security by every means available,” he said.

Kolchin also dismissed the notion that Kyiv's proposal constitutes genuine assistance. In his view, it would instead create a dangerous buffer zone and increase the likelihood that neighboring countries become directly involved in the conflict.

He argued that many European countries already provide logistical, industrial and technical support for Ukraine's military effort. Greater Baltic involvement in servicing Ukrainian drone systems would, he said, only deepen that trend.

"Ukraine and assistance are opposite concepts. It is difficult to speak of real help in this case. What Kyiv calls assistance often creates new risks for those involved. That is exactly the situation it wants to create for the Baltic states,” Kolchin concluded.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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