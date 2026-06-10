World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Netanyahu’s Office Fires Back After Erdogan Criticizes Israeli Prime Minister

World

A new exchange of sharp rhetoric between Israel and Turkey has highlighted the growing tensions between the two countries, with both sides publicly criticizing each other's leadership and policies.

Recep Erdogan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mikhail Klimentyev / Russian Presidential Press And Information Office / TASS
Recep Erdogan

Netanyahu’s Office Responds to Erdoğan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “the last person” who can lecture Israel on matters of morality.

“Antisemitic dictator Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds, supports terrorist organization Hamas, oppresses his own people and imprisons political opponents, is the last person who can preach morality to the State of Israel,” the statement said.

The Israeli prime minister’s office added that the Israeli government and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would continue taking decisive action against Iran and its affiliated forces, which Israeli authorities view as a threat to the Middle East and the wider world.

Erdogan Criticizes Netanyahu During Eid al-Adha Address

The Israeli response followed comments made by President Erdogan during a speech marking Eid al-Adha.

Speaking after holiday prayers at Istanbul’s Çamlıca Mosque, the Turkish leader sharply criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu and expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan said that the situation in Gaza had cast a shadow over the holiday celebrations of Muslims in Turkey and across the world.

“I also believe that the tyrant known as Netanyahu will learn the necessary lesson at the hands of Muslims around the world,” Erdogan said during his address.

Gaza Remains a Major Point of Dispute

The Turkish president expressed support for Palestinians who, in his words, are observing Eid al-Adha “in sadness, pain and deep sorrow.”

He also called on Muslims to use religious holidays as an opportunity to strengthen unity and solidarity.

The latest exchange reflects the continuing deterioration in relations between Ankara and Jerusalem, particularly over the war in Gaza and broader regional security issues. Both governments have repeatedly accused each other of contributing to instability in the Middle East, and public disagreements between their leaders have become increasingly frequent.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
World Cup 2026 Visitors Face Tough U.S. Border Checks Amid Immigration Crackdown
Sport
World Cup 2026 Visitors Face Tough U.S. Border Checks Amid Immigration Crackdown
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
Europe
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Science
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Popular
Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations

Russian Su-34 frontline bombers have been spotted with a new external structure behind the cockpit, prompting speculation that it could be part of a satellite communications system.

Russian Su-34 Aircraft Receive Mysterious 'Hump' During Combat Operations
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Russia’s Satellite Constellation Loses One Spacecraft After Launch of Starlink Rival System
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris Lyuba Lulko World Cup 2026 Dark Horses: Five Teams That Could Shock the Football World Andrey Mihayloff Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov
China and North Korea Enter a New Phase as Sanctions Lose Their Impact
Russia’s Pantsir Air Defense System Highlighted as Global Leader in Short-Range Protection
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Russian Billionaire Criticizes Strong Ruble, Warns of Risks to Russian Economy
Last materials
Netanyahu’s Office Fires Back After Erdogan Criticizes Israeli Prime Minister
Russia May Be Preparing Oreshnik Missile Launch From Kapustin Yar
Apple Adds Touchscreen Support to macOS, Fueling Rumors of a Touchscreen MacBook
Elderly Man Faces Prison After Setting Cars Ablaze Over Cat’s Fatal Accident
Russia Moves Toward Phasing Out Visa and Mastercard Cards
Sevastopol Landmark Damaged During Large-Scale Ukrainian Drone Strike
Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris
China and North Korea Enter a New Phase as Sanctions Lose Their Impact
World Cup 2026 Visitors Face Tough U.S. Border Checks Amid Immigration Crackdown
Russia’s Pantsir Air Defense System Highlighted as Global Leader in Short-Range Protection
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.