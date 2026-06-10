Netanyahu’s Office Fires Back After Erdogan Criticizes Israeli Prime Minister

A new exchange of sharp rhetoric between Israel and Turkey has highlighted the growing tensions between the two countries, with both sides publicly criticizing each other's leadership and policies.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mikhail Klimentyev / Russian Presidential Press And Information Office / TASS Recep Erdogan

Netanyahu’s Office Responds to Erdoğan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “the last person” who can lecture Israel on matters of morality.

“Antisemitic dictator Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds, supports terrorist organization Hamas, oppresses his own people and imprisons political opponents, is the last person who can preach morality to the State of Israel,” the statement said.

The Israeli prime minister’s office added that the Israeli government and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would continue taking decisive action against Iran and its affiliated forces, which Israeli authorities view as a threat to the Middle East and the wider world.

Erdogan Criticizes Netanyahu During Eid al-Adha Address

The Israeli response followed comments made by President Erdogan during a speech marking Eid al-Adha.

Speaking after holiday prayers at Istanbul’s Çamlıca Mosque, the Turkish leader sharply criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu and expressed solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan said that the situation in Gaza had cast a shadow over the holiday celebrations of Muslims in Turkey and across the world.

“I also believe that the tyrant known as Netanyahu will learn the necessary lesson at the hands of Muslims around the world,” Erdogan said during his address.

Gaza Remains a Major Point of Dispute

The Turkish president expressed support for Palestinians who, in his words, are observing Eid al-Adha “in sadness, pain and deep sorrow.”

He also called on Muslims to use religious holidays as an opportunity to strengthen unity and solidarity.

The latest exchange reflects the continuing deterioration in relations between Ankara and Jerusalem, particularly over the war in Gaza and broader regional security issues. Both governments have repeatedly accused each other of contributing to instability in the Middle East, and public disagreements between their leaders have become increasingly frequent.