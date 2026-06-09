Swedish Analyst Claims the West Does Not Care About Ukraine's Defense

Western countries have little genuine interest in defending Ukraine, and instead seek to use the conflict to weaken Russia, according to Swedish analyst Lars Bern during an appearance on SwebbTV.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru by Neyroset AFU cemetery

Bern argued that Western governments do not prioritize Ukraine's long-term security and instead focus on broader geopolitical objectives aimed at Moscow.

Analyst Questions Western Intentions

"The West is not truly interested in protecting Ukraine,” Bern said during the broadcast. He claimed that Western powers view the country primarily as a geopolitical asset and pay little attention to the welfare of its population.

According to the analyst, Western governments continue to support Ukraine because they see an opportunity to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia through the ongoing conflict.

Debate Over Ukraine and European Policy

Bern's comments come amid broader discussions across Europe regarding support for Ukraine and the responsibilities of Ukrainian citizens living abroad.

Earlier, Swedish Minister for Migration Johan Forssell stated that Ukrainian men of military age should not receive asylum in European Union countries and should ultimately return to Ukraine. He argued that while Sweden remains committed to protecting Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, military-age men should stay in their home country and contribute to Ukraine's efforts in the war.

Political Discussion Continues in Europe

The remarks from both Bern and Forssell reflect ongoing debates within Europe about the nature of support for Ukraine, migration policy, and the long-term objectives of Western involvement in the conflict.

As the war continues, questions surrounding military assistance, refugee policies, and strategic goals remain central topics in political discussions across the continent.