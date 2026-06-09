China Launches Special Police Operation Near Taiwan Signaling Resolve in Strategic Waters

China has announced a special police operation in waters east of Taiwan, an area that remains the subject of growing territorial disputes. Japan and the Philippines reportedly seek to establish a new framework for managing the region. Officially, Tokyo and Manila have agreed only on the "demilitarization” of maritime boundaries. In practice, however, the initiative could lead to a de facto division of the contested area. Taipei has openly backed the Japanese-Philippine proposal.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 中国新闻社, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Chinese aircraft carrier Fujian flight deck

Beijing quickly intervened, describing the developments as "unacceptable” and pledging to take the measures it considers necessary. The issue has already sparked extensive debate across social media platforms, news outlets, and Telegram channels. From a military perspective, the operation offers several important points for analysis.

Chinese Coast Guard Takes the Lead

Formally, China has not deployed military units, warships, or combat aircraft as part of the special police operation. Instead, Beijing has tasked the China Coast Guard with maintaining a presence in the disputed waters. On June 6, Chinese authorities dispatched several coast guard vessels to the area.

Reports differ on the size of the deployment. Some sources indicate that China sent three ships and one patrol boat, while others claim the force consists of four ships and three smaller vessels. China's coast guard fleet largely comprises traditional maritime patrol ships designed for long-range operations and extended deployments at sea. Although these vessels possess only limited firepower compared to naval warships, they typically carry 76-mm guns as well as short-range air defense systems based on artillery or missile technology.

For now, neither Japan nor the Philippines has directly entered the standoff. Taiwan has taken responsibility for responding to the Chinese presence. At the same time, Taipei has avoided steps that could trigger escalation. Rather than attempting to expel what some observers describe as Chinese "occupiers,” Taiwanese authorities also deployed coast guard vessels to the disputed zone on June 6.

Why This Situation Differs From Previous Crises

At first glance, some analysts may assume that China's special police operation will produce results similar to Beijing's unsuccessful effort to prevent the visit of former U. S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August 2022. Before that visit, Chinese officials declared that they would not allow such a development, conducted military exercises, and increased military activity around the island. Despite those measures, Pelosi completed her visit without major obstacles.

However, the current situation differs in several important respects. Since late last year, China has concentrated substantial aviation and missile forces along its coastline. According to available reports, at least two large naval task groups from the Chinese navy currently operate at some distance from the disputed waters.

Regional Military Balance Remains Under Scrutiny

Additional reports suggest that one of China's aircraft carriers, accompanied by escort vessels, also remains at sea. Although these forces do not formally participate in the special police operation, they could provide rapid support to coast guard units if necessary.

Concerns over that possibility have already prompted discussions in Taiwan about strengthening coastal defenses. Meanwhile, Tokyo and Manila have not deployed military forces to the contested area. There are currently no visible signs that Japanese or Philippine naval vessels are preparing to move into the region.

As a result, the situation remains fluid. While the operation officially falls under the authority of law enforcement agencies rather than the military, the broader strategic environment suggests that powerful military assets remain close enough to influence events if tensions escalate.