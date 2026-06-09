Russian Diplomat Calls Zelensky’s Letter to Putin a ‘Clumsy Provocation’ at UN Security Council

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "clumsy provocation” during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

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Nebenzya Criticizes Zelensky's Appeal for Direct Talks

According to the Russian diplomat, the letter was intended to "camouflage Kyiv's desperate attempts to disrupt any negotiations” aimed at resolving the conflict.

Nebenzya also pointed to what he described as a contradiction in Kyiv's position.

"Before writing such so-called open letters, you should first revoke your own decree that prohibits you from conducting negotiations with the President of Russia,” Nebenzya said.

On June 4, Zelensky published an open letter to Putin calling for direct negotiations. The Ukrainian leader proposed a personal meeting with the Russian president to discuss ways of ending the conflict.

Russia Says Kyiv's Approach Rules Out Meaningful Negotiations

Nebenzya stressed that Moscow seeks a long-term settlement of the conflict rather than what he called "an imitation of negotiations and public performances.”

"As long as Kyiv continues to speak to us in the language of rudeness and ultimatums, there can be no discussion of real negotiations, let alone a meeting at the highest level,” he said.

The diplomat added that Russia would continue pursuing its objectives through military means rather than political and diplomatic channels until the Ukrainian authorities fully recognize what he described as the mistakes of their current course.

Retired American diplomat Chas Freeman also argued that Zelensky made a mistake by addressing Putin in what he viewed as a disrespectful manner. He said the letter appeared more like a public relations exercise and that it was therefore unsurprising that the Russian president rejected it.

Putin and Nebenzya Accuse Kyiv of Political Theater

Earlier, during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin commented on the letter, saying it contained obvious "elements of rudeness.”

The Russian president criticized the tone of the message and argued that public exchanges were inappropriate under the current circumstances. He added that he saw no reason at present for direct negotiations.

Nebenzya also stated that Zelensky had turned Ukraine into "expendable material” in what he described as the Russophobic crusade of the collective West.

According to the Russian envoy, the Western countries that continue to finance Kyiv bear responsibility for the conflict and may even carry a greater share of responsibility than Ukraine itself.

Earlier, Nebenzya argued that Ukraine lacks political forces capable of preventing what he described as the use of Ukrainians as expendable material in the interests of Europe. He accused the European Union of pursuing its own agenda and claimed that no significant political force in Ukraine currently exists to oppose that course.