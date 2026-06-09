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ICC Prosecutor, Who Sought Putin’s Arrest, Suspended Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

World

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan, who previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been suspended from his position following allegations of sexual misconduct, the ICC announced.

International Criminal Court
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vysotsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
International Criminal Court

In 2024, a female ICC staff member accused Khan of sexual harassment. A second woman later came forward with similar allegations. She had previously worked as an intern under Khan at the court.

According to the second woman, the prosecutor touched her breasts inside the court's offices, repeatedly invited her to his home, and attempted to initiate a sexual relationship.

The woman said she felt "trapped” because she depended on a positive professional recommendation from Khan. According to her account, she faced a choice between "enduring the situation or leaving.”

Khan has denied all allegations against him.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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