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Moscow Claims Armenian Authorities Targeted Pro-Russia Forces During Election Campaign

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Russia has sharply criticized the conduct of Armenia’s parliamentary elections, arguing that the campaign and voting process unfolded amid political repression directed at opposition forces and institutions advocating stronger relations with Moscow and continued participation in Eurasian integration projects.

Armenia and its people
Photo: wikimedia.org by Soghomon Matevosyan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Armenia and its people

Russia Alleges Democratic Violations During Armenian Elections

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Armenian authorities committed serious violations of democratic principles and procedures governing free elections. According to the ministry, preliminary results released by Armenia’s Central Election Commission indicate that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party, despite claiming victory, failed to secure an uncontested monopoly on power.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that support for the ruling party declined noticeably compared with the previous electoral cycle. She argued that the election campaign took place in an atmosphere of intense pressure against opposition parties, political movements, activists, and their supporters.

Zakharova also claimed that the Armenian Apostolic Church, one of the country’s most respected institutions, became a target of political persecution during the campaign.

Moscow Claims Pro-Russia Forces Faced Political Pressure

According to Zakharova, the authorities directed their actions primarily against political groups that advocate strengthening Armenia’s strategic partnership with Russia, maintaining participation in Eurasian integration initiatives, including membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and rejecting efforts to pursue European Union membership.

She argued that these measures reflected a broader pattern within the current Armenian administration and suggested that the government had focused its pressure on forces promoting closer cooperation with Moscow.

Zakharova emphasized that many Armenians continue to support the gradual development of relations with Russia and favor the country’s continued involvement in Eurasian institutions. She reiterated that Moscow remains interested in a strong and genuinely sovereign Armenia and described the Armenian people as a brotherly nation whose peace and prosperity Russia wishes to see preserved.

Election Results Highlight Deep Political Divisions

Zakharova said the election results demonstrated a deeply polarized Armenian society. She warned that making unilateral decisions about the country's future without considering the views of all social and political groups could lead to further divisions and economic instability.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it expects Armenian authorities to base future decisions on the country's national interests. Moscow, the ministry added, will shape its future policy toward Armenia according to the practical actions of the Armenian leadership.

Parliamentary elections took place in Armenia on June 7. According to the latest figures released by the Central Election Commission, the Civil Contract party received 49.81 percent of the vote.

Under Armenian electoral law, a political party or coalition can form a government if it controls at least 52 percent of parliamentary seats. However, the electoral system allows the leading party to receive additional mandates if necessary to ensure a governing majority, enabling Civil Contract to form a government despite falling short of the threshold in the popular vote.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared victory and announced plans for his party to form a government before the election commission had completed the full vote count. Former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, who led the Armenia Alliance in the election, criticized the statement as an attempt to exert pressure on the electoral authorities and consolidate power prematurely.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow is awaiting the final election results while closely monitoring reports of alleged irregularities during the voting process.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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