Zelensky Reveals Details of Abramovich’s Visit and Discussion of Peace Negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich visited Kyiv as part of efforts to explore the prospects for peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Brian Minkoff-London Pixels, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Roman Abramovich

Speaking in an interview with Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim, Zelensky said Abramovich sought to understand Kyiv's position on possible peace talks, including discussions surrounding the Donbas region. According to the Ukrainian president, the businessman planned to travel to Moscow after the visit and relay information directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The revelation sheds further light on the informal diplomatic contacts that have occasionally taken place alongside official channels since the start of the conflict.

Abramovich's Role in Backchannel Communications

According to Zelensky, Abramovich arrived in Kyiv to assess what compromises, if any, Ukraine might be prepared to consider in future negotiations. The Ukrainian leader indicated that the Russian businessman was interested in understanding Kyiv's position before reporting back to the Kremlin.

Reports of Abramovich's involvement in unofficial diplomatic efforts first emerged in international media, although representatives for the businessman have generally declined to comment publicly on the matter.

The Russian billionaire has previously been linked to several rounds of informal contacts between Ukrainian and Russian officials and has occasionally been described as a facilitator of communication between the two sides.

Putin Revealed Details of a Businessman's Kyiv Visit

The issue returned to public attention after President Vladimir Putin disclosed that a prominent Russian businessman had recently traveled to Kyiv at the invitation of the Ukrainian side.

During remarks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin said a long-time acquaintance from Russia's business community informed him that he had been invited to meet with Zelensky. The Russian president stated that he could not officially send the businessman to Ukraine because such missions are normally handled by professional diplomats and negotiators.

According to Putin, the businessman met with Zelensky and later reported that the Ukrainian leader had expressed interest in holding a personal meeting with the Russian president.

Putin noted that he had never categorically ruled out direct talks but argued that a high-level meeting would only be meaningful if both sides had already made substantial progress toward concrete agreements.

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov later confirmed that a well-known Russian businessman had visited Kyiv. Several political observers and lawmakers subsequently identified the individual as Roman Abramovich.

The latest disclosures highlight the continued existence of informal communication channels between Moscow and Kyiv, even as official diplomatic efforts remain limited and the broader conflict continues.