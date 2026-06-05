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Putin Praises American Pragmatism and Comments on Trump at SPIEF 2026

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Russian President Vladimir Putin described Americans as pragmatic people during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, arguing that countries often continue cooperating where it serves their national interests despite political disagreements.

SPIEF 2026
Photo: Росконгресс by Artem Pryakhin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
SPIEF 2026

Speaking during the forum's plenary session, Putin pointed to ongoing international projects involving Russia as evidence that practical economic considerations frequently outweigh political rhetoric.

"Americans are pragmatic people, and there is something to learn from that approach,” Putin said.

According to the Russian president, cooperation continues in several areas despite geopolitical tensions and public declarations by some countries about reducing engagement with Russia.

Putin Highlights Ongoing International Cooperation

Putin noted that a number of energy projects in Russia's Far East continue to operate with the participation of foreign partners. He argued that governments and businesses often choose to maintain cooperation when doing so aligns with their economic interests.

The Russian leader said this pragmatic approach remains visible across multiple sectors, even during periods of political disagreement and sanctions-related pressure.

His comments formed part of a broader discussion about global economic relations and the changing structure of international partnerships.

Comments on Trump and Ukraine

Putin also spoke about his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing their interactions as respectful and professional.

During the discussion, he thanked Trump for what he characterized as efforts to influence Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while adding that further work remained necessary to advance a political settlement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, for "teaching a lesson" to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Everyone saw how Donald [Trump] 'taught a lesson' to Zelenskyy (...) I thank him for this work, but there is still work to be done," Putin said.

The Russian president said he currently sees no immediate reason for a personal meeting with Zelensky, although he did not rule out future diplomatic contacts.

Putin's remarks followed recent public discussions surrounding an open letter from Zelensky proposing direct talks and a personal meeting aimed at exploring potential pathways toward ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

He also repeated his view that political leaders should be judged primarily by their effectiveness and ability to fulfill their responsibilities rather than by their age.

The comments came during one of the most closely watched sessions of SPIEF 2026, where Putin addressed a wide range of issues including international relations, global economic trends, investment, sanctions, and Russia's strategic priorities.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum remains Russia's flagship annual business gathering, attracting government officials, investors, economists, and business leaders from around the world to discuss major economic and geopolitical developments.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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