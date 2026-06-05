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Putin Reviews Zelensky’s Letter and Responds at SPIEF 2026

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Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had briefly reviewed an open letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently proposed direct negotiations and a personal meeting aimed at discussing an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin reviewing documents
Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool is licensed under public domain
Vladimir Putin reviewing documents

Speaking during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, Putin revealed that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had attempted to show him the letter on two separate occasions before he finally had an opportunity to read it.

According to Putin, Peskov first presented the document on June 4 and then again on the morning of June 5.

"Yesterday my press secretary, Peskov, showed me this letter, but I honestly did not have time to look at it. This morning he brought it to me again, and I reviewed it briefly,” Putin said during the forum session.

Putin Discusses Leadership and Constitutional Limits

Responding to questions connected to Zelensky's message, Putin also reflected on political leadership and the length of time public officials remain in office.

He noted that many political leaders around the world continue to serve in senior positions at an older age, emphasizing that effectiveness and the ability to perform official duties matter more than age itself.

Putin added that the duration of any leader's time in power should be determined by constitutional rules and legal procedures.

The comments came after Zelensky's open letter reportedly raised several issues related to leadership, governance, and the possibility of direct engagement between the two countries.

Russia's International Relations Remain Active, Putin Says

During the same discussion, Putin rejected suggestions that Russia had become isolated on the international stage.

He argued that Russia continued to maintain economic and business ties with foreign partners, including companies from the United States, despite years of geopolitical tensions and sanctions.

According to the Russian president, international cooperation has evolved rather than disappeared, with Russia expanding relations across multiple regions and developing new economic partnerships.

The remarks formed part of a broader address at SPIEF 2026, where Putin discussed global economic changes, geopolitical developments, international trade, and Russia's long-term strategic priorities.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum remains one of Russia's largest annual business events, bringing together government officials, investors, corporate leaders, and experts from around the world to discuss economic development and international cooperation.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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