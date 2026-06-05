Putin Says World Undergoes Historic Structural Transformation, Largest in Decades

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the world is experiencing the most significant structural transformation in decades, arguing that the global economic and political system is moving toward a fundamentally new model of development.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Free More Info Vladimir Putin

Speaking during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, Putin outlined his vision of an emerging multipolar world and criticized what he described as the declining effectiveness of traditional Western-centered economic institutions.

Putin Sees Shift in the Global Development Paradigm

According to the Russian president, the changes currently taking place go far beyond a normal economic cycle. Instead, he said, the world is witnessing a deeper transformation that is reshaping the foundations of global development.

Putin argued that for decades the international economic system revolved around a limited number of financial centers, technological platforms, logistics hubs, reserve currencies, insurance providers, and rating agencies. While this model was presented as universal and neutral, he claimed it increasingly became a tool for political influence and economic pressure.

He said countries could find themselves cut off from financial services, technology, logistics networks, or access to information if their policies conflicted with the interests of dominant global powers.

According to Putin, many governments, businesses, banks, manufacturers, agricultural producers, and transport companies have become increasingly aware of these vulnerabilities and are seeking alternative mechanisms for international cooperation.

Pressure Creates New Opportunities for Russia

The Russian leader acknowledged that external pressure on Russia remains significant but argued that the situation has also expanded the country's room for maneuver.

Putin said Russia has developed new economic partnerships and strengthened cooperation with countries outside traditional Western alliances. He stressed the importance of acting quickly and pragmatically in a rapidly changing global environment.

He also criticized what he described as the policies of certain European political elites, arguing that their actions contribute to instability in international affairs and increase geopolitical tensions.

According to Putin, the changing global landscape is accelerating the emergence of new centers of economic growth, particularly among developing economies and international organizations such as BRICS.

Concerns Over Global Financial Stability

Putin also addressed the issue of international reserves and global currencies, arguing that actions taken against Russian assets have raised concerns among other countries about the security of reserves held in foreign currencies.

He warned that uncertainty surrounding access to international reserves could encourage governments to diversify their holdings and reduce reliance on traditional reserve currencies.

The Russian president suggested that such developments may gradually reshape the international financial system and contribute to the growth of alternative payment mechanisms, settlement systems, and financial partnerships.

His remarks formed part of a broader discussion at SPIEF 2026 about the future of the global economy, geopolitical competition, and the evolving balance of economic power.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum remains Russia's premier business and investment event. The 2026 edition brought together government officials, business leaders, economists, and representatives from more than 130 countries and territories to discuss global economic trends, investment opportunities, and international cooperation.