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Kremlin Responds to Zelensky Letter as Moscow Awaits Putin’s Review

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has published an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling for direct negotiations and a personal meeting aimed at ending the ongoing war.

Moscow, Kremlin
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Moscow, Kremlin

Zelensky Calls for End to War and Direct Talks With Putin

In the opening of the letter, Zelensky reflects on the early period of Putin’s leadership, saying that many in Ukraine initially viewed him positively 26 years ago. He contrasts this with the current situation, where, according to him, Ukrainians now associate the relationship between the two countries with drone strikes and military losses rather than economic cooperation.

Zelensky argues that the root cause of the conflict lies not in NATO or broader geopolitical tensions, but in decisions made by the Russian leadership.

He also addresses casualties on both sides, stressing the human cost of the war and the suffering it brings to Ukrainian society.

"We in Ukraine do not want a permanent war. We know very well that life without war is infinitely better. And we want to achieve that. I am convinced that the majority of Russians would respond positively to this as well — and you know it," Zelensky wrote.

He continued:

"Ukraine proposes to end this war. This must be done honestly, with dignity, and with guarantees that the war will not be reignited. We see that the United States is fully focused on the issue of Iran, and it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the center of its attention. Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us — and you. I am proposing a meeting."

Proposal for Ceasefire, Meeting Location, and Prisoner Exchange

Zelensky rejected the idea of holding talks in Moscow but said Switzerland, Turkey, and several Arab countries could host negotiations.

He also emphasized that European states should be involved in the process, arguing that the conflict is taking place on the European continent.

Ukraine, he said, is ready for a full ceasefire during the negotiation period.

“An attempt to establish real silence is the best start to begin talking to each other. We believe this will not just be an attempt, but a real cessation of fire, if you want it,” he wrote.

Zelensky further proposed a prisoner exchange based on an “all-for-all” formula.

Ukraine to Deliver Letter Through Diplomatic Channels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Kyiv will formally transmit the letter to Russia through diplomatic channels.

He described the document as a serious and meaningful proposal directly addressed from the President of Ukraine to the President of the Russian Federation.

“It contains clear, workable steps and an invitation for a personal meeting,” Sybiha said on social media platform X.

He added that Ukraine expects a substantive response and reiterated Kyiv’s position that the time has come to end the war and choose peace.

Kremlin Response

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin had not yet seen the letter and had not had the opportunity to review it.

He added that the contents would be presented to the president after completion of his official schedule.

Peskov also stated that if Zelensky wished to speak, he could come to Moscow at any time, while noting that no such visit was currently planned.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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