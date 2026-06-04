World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Backs Trump’s Ukraine Proposals and Calls for EU Role in Peace Efforts

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia possesses a key advantage in achieving the objectives of its military operation in Ukraine: the patriotism and determination of its people.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: Portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow / mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Government of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

Putin Highlights Patriotism as Russia's Greatest Strength

Speaking during a meeting with executives of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin said Russia not only has advanced military capabilities but also enjoys strong public support.

He noted that Russia possesses modern strike systems, including hypersonic missiles that have no equivalent in Ukraine's arsenal.

"And there is something else that is the most important,” Putin said, pointing to the patriotism and will of the Russian people.

According to the Russian president, those qualities remain the decisive factor in achieving the goals of the special military operation.

Kremlin Responds to Zelensky's Open Letter

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Zelensky's open letter to Putin.

"Yes, we have seen it. The president has not yet had an opportunity to review it,” Peskov said in comments to journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that he had personally read the letter and said its contents would be reported to Putin after the completion of the official portion of the Russian president's visit with the president of Uzbekistan.

Zelensky's letter called for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, a full ceasefire, and a personal meeting between the two leaders.

Putin Calls Ukraine a Russian-Speaking Country

During the same discussion at SPIEF, Putin described Ukraine as a predominantly Russian-speaking country.

"You know, it is a Russian-speaking country,” the president said.

He added that many people commonly described as Ukrainian nationalists often speak Russian in their daily lives.

The remarks formed part of a broader discussion about the historical and cultural ties between Russia and Ukraine.

Support for Trump's Peace Proposals

Putin also assessed proposals put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a potential settlement of the conflict.

"The proposals made by President Trump, as I have already said, could quite possibly form the basis of peace agreements,” Putin stated.

At the same time, he stressed that any future settlement would require compromises from both sides.

The Russian leader argued that successful negotiations cannot take place without mutual concessions and a willingness to reach practical agreements.

Putin Sees Potential Role for European Union

Putin said the European Union could contribute positively to resolving the conflict if it focused on encouraging compromise rather than supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"The European Union could play a positive role, but not through arms deliveries. It could help by persuading the Kyiv authorities to make the compromises we discussed in Anchorage,” he said.

According to Putin, Ukrainian officials are aware that any lasting settlement should be based on understandings reached between Russia and the United States following their summit in Alaska.

He reiterated that diplomacy and compromise remain essential elements of any future peace process.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Ukraine Moves Drone Production to NATO Countries as UAV Attacks on Russia Intensify
Europe
Ukraine Moves Drone Production to NATO Countries as UAV Attacks on Russia Intensify
Kremlin Welcomes Gerhard Schroeder’s Visit to Moscow
World
Kremlin Welcomes Gerhard Schroeder’s Visit to Moscow
Popular
Russia Warns Nuclear Response Possible as Ukraine Attacks St. Petersburg

Russia has warned that it may use nuclear means in extreme scenarios involving threats to its territorial integrity, while outlining updated conditions under its nuclear deterrence policy.

Russia Warns Nuclear Response Possible as Ukraine Attacks St. Petersburg
Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities
Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities
'We Are Now on the First Hump of a World War. There Will Be Two Humps'
Video Shows Moment when Ukrainian Drone Struck Passenger Bus in DPR
The Truth Behind Flying Saucers: How Project Blue Book Shaped the UFO Debate Andrey Mihayloff Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities Lyuba Lulko Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Direct Talks With Putin: USA Won't End All Wars in the World
Russian Folk Star Babushkas Dance Next to Humanoid Robots at SPIEF
Kuwait Airport Suffers Heavy Damage After Attack as US-Iran Conflict Deepens
Kuwait Airport Suffers Heavy Damage After Attack as US-Iran Conflict Deepens
Last materials
Kremlin Responds to Zelensky Letter as Moscow Awaits Putin’s Review
Putin Backs Trump’s Ukraine Proposals and Calls for EU Role in Peace Efforts
Zelensky Calls on Putin to Meet Face-to-Face and End the War in Open Letter: 'The Time Has Come'
Putin Reveals Major Military Secret After Oreshnik Missile Strike on Ukraine.
Steven Seagal Slams Hollywood for Politics and Declining Film Quality
Washington's Epic Impotence: Iranian Missiles Cause Fatal Damage to Key Naval Hub
Lufthansa Boeing 787 Collapses at Frankfurt Airport Before Los Angeles Flight
The Truth Behind Flying Saucers: How Project Blue Book Shaped the UFO Debate
Millet Porridge with Cottage Cheese: Traditional Recipe Packed with Protein and B Vitamins
Russian Teen Star Mirra Andreeva Beats Ukrainian Rival, Reaches First Grand Slam Final
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.