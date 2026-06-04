Putin Backs Trump’s Ukraine Proposals and Calls for EU Role in Peace Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia possesses a key advantage in achieving the objectives of its military operation in Ukraine: the patriotism and determination of its people.

Photo: Portal of the Mayor and Government of Moscow / mos.ru by Photo: Press Service of the Government of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

Putin Highlights Patriotism as Russia's Greatest Strength

Speaking during a meeting with executives of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin said Russia not only has advanced military capabilities but also enjoys strong public support.

He noted that Russia possesses modern strike systems, including hypersonic missiles that have no equivalent in Ukraine's arsenal.

"And there is something else that is the most important,” Putin said, pointing to the patriotism and will of the Russian people.

According to the Russian president, those qualities remain the decisive factor in achieving the goals of the special military operation.

Kremlin Responds to Zelensky's Open Letter

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Zelensky's open letter to Putin.

"Yes, we have seen it. The president has not yet had an opportunity to review it,” Peskov said in comments to journalist Pavel Zarubin.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that he had personally read the letter and said its contents would be reported to Putin after the completion of the official portion of the Russian president's visit with the president of Uzbekistan.

Zelensky's letter called for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, a full ceasefire, and a personal meeting between the two leaders.

Putin Calls Ukraine a Russian-Speaking Country

During the same discussion at SPIEF, Putin described Ukraine as a predominantly Russian-speaking country.

"You know, it is a Russian-speaking country,” the president said.

He added that many people commonly described as Ukrainian nationalists often speak Russian in their daily lives.

The remarks formed part of a broader discussion about the historical and cultural ties between Russia and Ukraine.

Support for Trump's Peace Proposals

Putin also assessed proposals put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a potential settlement of the conflict.

"The proposals made by President Trump, as I have already said, could quite possibly form the basis of peace agreements,” Putin stated.

At the same time, he stressed that any future settlement would require compromises from both sides.

The Russian leader argued that successful negotiations cannot take place without mutual concessions and a willingness to reach practical agreements.

Putin Sees Potential Role for European Union

Putin said the European Union could contribute positively to resolving the conflict if it focused on encouraging compromise rather than supplying weapons to Ukraine.

"The European Union could play a positive role, but not through arms deliveries. It could help by persuading the Kyiv authorities to make the compromises we discussed in Anchorage,” he said.

According to Putin, Ukrainian officials are aware that any lasting settlement should be based on understandings reached between Russia and the United States following their summit in Alaska.

He reiterated that diplomacy and compromise remain essential elements of any future peace process.