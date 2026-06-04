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Zelensky Calls on Putin to Meet Face-to-Face and End the War in Open Letter: 'The Time Has Come'

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has published an open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, proposing the launch of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia and calling for a personal meeting to discuss an end to the conflict.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky Proposes Direct Talks and Full Ceasefire

The letter, published on the website of the Ukrainian president, urges Putin to choose diplomacy over continued military confrontation.

"The choice is now yours. Enough of this war. Ukraine proposes to end this war,” Zelensky wrote.

He said Ukraine is prepared to implement a complete ceasefire for the entire duration of negotiations and suggested that the United States could help monitor compliance with any truce.

According to Zelensky, Kyiv also proposes an exchange of prisoners of war under an "all-for-all” formula, the return of civilians and children, and subsequent discussions on long-term security guarantees.

"An attempt to establish real silence is the best way to begin talking to one another. We believe this will not simply be an attempt, but a genuine ceasefire if you want it,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

Zelensky added that Ukraine would continue fighting for its existence if Russia rejected the proposal.

"Do not be afraid to leave this war behind — that is the main thing required from you now,” he wrote, adding that he believes the majority of Russians would support such a decision.

Proposal for a Personal Meeting

Zelensky suggested setting a specific date for a face-to-face meeting and said Switzerland, Turkey, and several Arab countries had expressed readiness to host the talks.

He noted that the negotiations could initially take place in a bilateral format before expanding to include the United States and European countries as potential guarantors of future agreements.

In the letter, Zelensky also addressed previous suggestions that he could visit Moscow.

"Your representatives, smiling, said that I could supposedly come to Moscow. But after these 26 years, there is nothing for a Ukrainian leader to do in your capital, just as there is nothing for a Russian leader to do in Kyiv,” he wrote.

The Ukrainian president further claimed that Russian plans extend beyond the current conflict, citing intelligence assessments that Moscow is considering military actions through 2027 and 2028.

He also alleged that Russia seeks to draw Belarus further into the conflict and is pursuing policies related to Transnistria.

Putin Comments on Future Peace Agreement

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin reflected on what he would say if a peace agreement with Ukraine were eventually signed.

"Thank God, it is all over,” Putin said, according to RIA Novosti.

He described a future peace agreement as a document of historic significance but reiterated that Moscow would prefer to sign such an agreement with what it considers a legitimate representative of the Ukrainian authorities.

Putin did not directly respond to the contents of Zelensky's letter during his remarks.

Ukraine to Deliver Letter Through Diplomatic Channels

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Kyiv would formally deliver Zelensky's open letter to Putin through diplomatic channels.

"This open letter is a serious and significant proposal to end the war,” Sybiha said.

He added that Ukraine expects a substantive response from Moscow.

"The time has come to put an end to this war. The time has come to choose peace,” the foreign minister said.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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