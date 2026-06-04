World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Washington's Epic Impotence: Iranian Missiles Cause Fatal Damage to Key Naval Hub

World

Tensions in the Gulf escalated dramatically after Iran claimed responsibility for a missile strike against a US Navy destroyer, describing the attack as a direct response to earlier American military action against an Iranian tanker.

Explosion
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Explosion

Iran Claims Precision Strike on US Destroyer

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian forces targeted what they described as the command-and-control center of a US destroyer operating near Iranian waters. Iranian officials said the strike formed part of a defensive response after US forces allegedly attacked an Iranian tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian military officials stated that the operation focused on disabling the vessel's command capabilities rather than inflicting broader damage. Tehran characterized the strike as an act of self-defense and accused Washington of provoking the confrontation through its earlier actions against Iranian maritime assets.

Political analyst Sergei Mironov told Pravda.Ru that targeting the ship's command center indicated a high level of operational planning and intelligence gathering.

Escalation Follows Attack on Iranian Tanker

The latest confrontation followed reports that US forces struck the engine room of an Iranian tanker. Iranian officials viewed the attack as a direct threat to the country's economic and strategic interests and responded with military force.

US Action Iranian Response
Airstrike on Iranian tanker Missile attack on US warship
Damage to engine room Strike on command center
Alleged violation of maritime rights Defense of territorial waters

International affairs analyst Olga Larina told Pravda.Ru that Iran considers its actions legitimate under international practice, arguing that attacks on strategic assets invite a military response.

Strategic and Political Consequences

The incident raises fresh questions about security and deterrence in the Gulf. Iranian commentators argue that the episode demonstrates the vulnerability of advanced naval assets when confronted with modern missile systems.

Analyst Anton Kudryavtsev told Pravda.Ru that the confrontation highlights what he described as broader weaknesses in US regional security policy. He argued that Iran had demonstrated its ability to challenge American military technology and project force within the region.

The exchange marks one of the most serious episodes between Washington and Tehran in recent months and is likely to intensify debate over the future balance of power in the Gulf.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
'We Are Now on the First Hump of a World War. There Will Be Two Humps'
World
'We Are Now on the First Hump of a World War. There Will Be Two Humps'
Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities
Conflicts
Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities
Russian Tennis Player Shnaider Advances to Roland Garros Semifinals After Upset Win
Sport
Russian Tennis Player Shnaider Advances to Roland Garros Semifinals After Upset Win
Popular
Russia Warns Nuclear Response Possible as Ukraine Attacks St. Petersburg

Russia has warned that it may use nuclear means in extreme scenarios involving threats to its territorial integrity, while outlining updated conditions under its nuclear deterrence policy.

Russia Warns Nuclear Response Possible as Ukraine Attacks St. Petersburg
Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities
Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities
'We Are Now on the First Hump of a World War. There Will Be Two Humps'
Video Shows Moment when Ukrainian Drone Struck Passenger Bus in DPR
The Truth Behind Flying Saucers: How Project Blue Book Shaped the UFO Debate Andrey Mihayloff Thick Smoke Over St. Petersburg Raises Unpleasant Questions to Russian Authorities Lyuba Lulko Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov
Zelensky Signals Readiness for Direct Talks With Putin: USA Won't End All Wars in the World
Russian Folk Star Babushkas Dance Next to Humanoid Robots at SPIEF
Kuwait Airport Suffers Heavy Damage After Attack as US-Iran Conflict Deepens
Kuwait Airport Suffers Heavy Damage After Attack as US-Iran Conflict Deepens
Last materials
Steven Seagal Slams Hollywood for Politics and Declining Film Quality
Washington's Epic Impotence: Iranian Missiles Cause Fatal Damage to Key Naval Hub
Lufthansa Boeing 787 Collapses at Frankfurt Airport Before Los Angeles Flight
The Truth Behind Flying Saucers: How Project Blue Book Shaped the UFO Debate
Millet Porridge with Cottage Cheese: Traditional Recipe Packed with Protein and B Vitamins
Russian Teen Star Mirra Andreeva Beats Ukrainian Rival, Reaches First Grand Slam Final
Candace Owens Repeats Controversial Claims About Brigitte Macron at SPIEF 2026
Psychologist Explains How AI May Change the Way Children Think
Moscow Metro to Add More Than 30 New Stations by 2033
Russia No Longer Depends on Western Financial Systems – Finance Minister
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.