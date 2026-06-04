Russian Teen Star Mirra Andreeva Beats Ukrainian Rival, Reaches First Grand Slam Final

Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva defeated Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2026.

Photo: wtatennis.com by Official WTA website, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva

The match took place on Thursday, June 4, and lasted two sets. Andreeva dominated the opening set, winning it 6:1. Kostyuk attempted to mount a challenge in the second set, but a decisive break by the Russian in the eighth game proved crucial. Andreeva then confidently served out the match to secure a 6:3 victory.

The players spent 1 hour and 16 minutes on court. During the match, Andreeva hit two aces, committed two double faults, and converted five of her 13 break-point opportunities. Kostyuk recorded one ace, four double faults, and converted one of five break points.

Andreeva has now reached a Grand Slam final for the first time in her career. Her previous best result at a major tournament came at Roland Garros 2024, where she advanced to the semifinals before losing in straight sets to Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

Possibility of an All-Russian Roland Garros Final

Fans could witness an all-Russian Roland Garros final for the first time since 2004.

The second semifinal features another Russian player, Diana Shnaider, who has never previously reached this stage of a Grand Slam tournament. She will face Poland's Maja Chwalińska, one of the biggest surprises of this year's event.

The Polish player currently ranks No. 114 in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings and reached the semifinals after defeating another Russian, Anna Kalinskaya, in the quarterfinals.

Shnaider enters the match as the favorite. Together with Shnaider, Andreeva regularly competes in doubles events. At the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Russian pair won the silver medal, securing their country's only medal of those Olympics.

Kostyuk Criticized Russian Players Before the Match

Before the semifinal, Kostyuk said that Russian tennis players are adults who understand what they say and have chosen a strategy of silence.

"I don't know how you can sleep peacefully at night, understanding what is happening and still having nothing to say about it,” Kostyuk said.

Since 2022, the Ukrainian player has frequently criticized Russian athletes and has refused to shake hands with them after matches. Following her defeat to Andreeva, she again declined to approach her opponent.

However, in March last year, Kostyuk exchanged handshakes with Daria Kasatkina, who changed her sporting nationality from Russian to Australian.