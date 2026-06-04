Candace Owens Repeats Controversial Claims About Brigitte Macron at SPIEF 2026

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, American commentator and political influencer Candace Owens revisited controversial claims about Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. The allegations have circulated online for several years, attracting widespread media attention, legal challenges, and intense public debate.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Kremlin, Moscow, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Owens told attendees that she had completed her investigation into the French first lady and remained confident in her conclusions. Her remarks have once again placed the long-running controversy under the international spotlight.

Owens Reaffirms Her Position on the Macron Controversy

During her appearance at the forum, Owens stated that her research led her to conclusions that she believes are supported by available evidence. She argued that questions surrounding Brigitte Macron's personal history deserve greater public scrutiny.

Owens said she spent considerable time examining documents, public records, and media reports before reaching her conclusions. She also claimed that criticism and legal pressure had not altered her position.

However, the allegations remain disputed and have not been independently verified. Representatives of Brigitte Macron have consistently rejected claims questioning her identity and have pursued legal action against various individuals and media figures who have promoted such theories.

The controversy has become one of the most widely discussed personal and political disputes involving a European first lady in recent years.

Legal Proceedings Continue as Debate Persists

Owens also discussed ongoing legal disputes connected to her public statements. According to her account, some of the legal arguments focus on specific factual claims rather than the broader allegations that have circulated online.

The legal battle has generated significant discussion about freedom of expression, defamation law, and the responsibilities of public commentators when making serious allegations about prominent public figures.

Political analysts note that the controversy extends beyond questions about personal biography. It has become part of a wider debate about public trust, media credibility, and the influence of social media in shaping political narratives.

Observers emphasize that extraordinary claims require strong evidence and that disputes involving personal identity ultimately depend on verified documentation and judicial review rather than speculation circulating online.

While the controversy continues to attract international attention, no definitive resolution has emerged. Legal proceedings and public debate remain ongoing, ensuring that the issue continues to generate headlines in both France and abroad.