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Turkey’s First Nuclear Power Plant Moves Forward with Arrival of Four Steam Generators from Russia

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The construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant has reached another major milestone after Rosatom delivered four steam generators for Unit 4 of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

Akkuyu NPP construction
Photo: https://atommedia.online/en/2023/11/28/na-aes-akkuju-proshel-den-otkrytyh-dv/ by Rosatom Digital Press Office/АО «Аккую Нуклеар», https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Akkuyu NPP construction

The construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant has reached another milestone as Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom delivered four steam generators for Unit 4 of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

These massive components were manufactured in southern Russia before being transported by sea over a distance of approximately 3,000 kilometers to the construction site on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

The steam generators are among the key components required for the operation of a nuclear power unit. Their delivery marks another important stage in the ongoing construction of the fourth reactor at the Akkuyu facility.

The shipment highlights the continued progress of the project, which remains Turkey's first nuclear power plant and one of the country's largest energy infrastructure developments.

Once fully commissioned, the four reactors at Akkuyu are expected to play a significant role in meeting Turkey's growing demand for electricity.

The plant is designed to support the country's long-term energy needs and contribute to the diversification of Turkey's power generation capacity.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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