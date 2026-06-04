Russia and US Hockey Teams Set for July 1 Match in Moscow

Russian and American hockey teams are scheduled to play a friendly match in Moscow on July 1, with organizers expressing hope that the event will help improve relations between the two countries.

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Robert Agee, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, announced the plans during a public appearance, TASS reports.

"I am very pleased to announce that we will hold our first hockey match to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The hockey game will take place in Moscow on July 1. We hope that in this way we will help melt the ice that has formed between us,” Agee said.

Teams Yet to Be Officially Confirmed

Agee did not specify which teams will participate in the match.

However, on June 3, Olympic champion and First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova said discussions were underway regarding a game between teams representing the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the American Chamber of Commerce.

Organizers have not yet released further details about the lineup, venue arrangements, or attendance plans.

Previous Discussions on Russia-US Hockey Cooperation

The idea of staging hockey matches between Russian and American teams has circulated before.

In 2025, US President Donald Trump supported a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to organize games between teams from the National Hockey League (NHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Despite the public support for the initiative, no such match has taken place so far.

Russia's International Hockey Status Remains Uncertain

Russian national hockey teams of all age groups have remained suspended from competitions organized under the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) since February 2022 following the military operation in Ukraine.

In January 2026, the IIHF Council extended the sanctions for the 2026/27 season, citing security considerations.

However, on May 28, the IIHF Disciplinary Committee overturned the council's decision to exclude Russian teams from the 2026/27 season.

The ruling stated that the arguments presented by the IIHF did not provide sufficient grounds to justify extending the suspension on security-related grounds.

The decision has renewed discussions about Russia's future participation in international hockey competitions, although the federation has yet to clarify the practical implications of the ruling.