World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Zelensky Signals Readiness for Direct Talks With Putin: USA Won't End All Wars in the World

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he is prepared to begin direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin rather than wait for the United States to "resolve all conflicts in the world."

Volodymyr Zelensky
Photo: flickr.com by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Volodymyr Zelensky

According to Zelensky, Iran has become "the number one issue for the United States," while Ukraine currently remains "in the queue of those issues."

"I truly believe that the United States is the strongest party capable of encouraging Putin to end the war," Zelensky said.

Rubio Says the US Has Chosen a Side

Speaking at a hearing before the US House of Representatives, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States cannot be considered an impartial mediator in the Ukraine conflict because of its military support for Kyiv.

"To be frank, we are not impartial mediators in this war. We do not supply weapons to Russia; we supply weapons only to Ukraine. We do not impose sanctions on Ukraine; we impose sanctions only on Russia. So we have clearly chosen a side," Rubio said.

He added that Washington continues to provide weapons to Ukraine through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) program despite the involvement of American forces in the Middle East.

Prospects for Settlement Remain Unclear

Rubio also told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that the prospects for reaching a settlement currently do not appear encouraging.

"As of now, the outlook does not look great. Neither side is prepared to make the concessions necessary to reach an agreement," he said.

At the same time, Rubio stressed that the United States remains willing to serve as a mediator and wants to help bring the conflict to an end.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Moscow remains ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine and has never rejected dialogue.

"There are no negotiations as such at the moment, although we are ready for them," Putin said.

Russia Notes US Distance From the Process

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow has observed what it describes as a certain distancing by the United States from the process of resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"More than once, signals have been sent from our side at a responsible political level to Washington that we note a certain detachment of the Americans from this process," Ryabkov told Interfax.

According to Ryabkov, one possible explanation is the White House's focus on developments in the Middle East, although he indicated that other factors may also be involved.

He added that future negotiations with the United States on Ukraine will depend on the political course chosen by the administration of President Donald Trump. Ryabkov noted that new dates for talks with American negotiators could be arranged quickly if Washington expresses interest.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict remain on pause, although Russia and the United States continue to maintain contacts on the issue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Surgeons Remove Ovarian Cyst Containing Teeth From 19-Year-Old Woman
Society
Surgeons Remove Ovarian Cyst Containing Teeth From 19-Year-Old Woman
Kyiv Appeals for Patriot Missiles as Russia Says War Can Be Ended Within One Day
Hotspots and Incidents
Kyiv Appeals for Patriot Missiles as Russia Says War Can Be Ended Within One Day
Russia Says US Plans to Increase Economic Pressure on Moscow and Its Partners
World
Russia Says US Plans to Increase Economic Pressure on Moscow and Its Partners
Popular
India Drops Russian Su-57 Deal, Eyes 114 French Rafale Jets Worth $40 Billion

India is reportedly preparing a $40 billion agreement to acquire 114 French Rafale fighter jets, with most of the aircraft slated for local production.

India Drops Russian Su-57 Deal, Eyes 114 French Rafale Jets Worth $40 Billion
Russia Moves Forward With Single-Engine Su-75 Checkmate Fighter Program
Russia Moves Forward With Single-Engine Su-75 Checkmate Fighter Program
Ukraine Moves Drone Production to NATO Countries as UAV Attacks on Russia Intensify
Russian Fishermen Battle Giant Mako Shark for Nearly Five Hours in the Sea of Japan
Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov Ukraine Moves Drone Production to NATO Countries as UAV Attacks on Russia Intensify Lyuba Lulko Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia? Andrey Mihayloff
Kyiv Appeals for Patriot Missiles as Russia Says War Can Be Ended Within One Day
Ukraine's Air Defenses Fail Miserably as Russia Hits Defense Sites Across Ukraine
Finland Seizes Nearly €4 Million in Russian Assets Intended for Humanitarian Projects
Finland Seizes Nearly €4 Million in Russian Assets Intended for Humanitarian Projects
Last materials
Russia Warns Nuclear Response Possible as Ukraine Attacks St. Petersburg
Kremlin Welcomes Gerhard Schroeder’s Visit to Moscow
Kuwait Airport Suffers Heavy Damage After Attack as US-Iran Conflict Deepens
Armenian PM Pashinyan Fails to Release Dove of Peace During Campaign Event
Russia Says US Plans to Increase Economic Pressure on Moscow and Its Partners
Video Shows Moment when Ukrainian Drone Struck Passenger Bus in DPR
Seven Killed After Ukrainian Drone Strikes Passenger Bus in DPR
Drone Attack Triggers Fires, Flight Delays and Damage as International Forum Opens in St. Petersburg
Russia and US Hold New Talks on Bilateral Irritants to Stabilize Relations
Finland Seizes Nearly €4 Million in Russian Assets Intended for Humanitarian Projects
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.