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Kremlin Welcomes Gerhard Schroeder’s Visit to Moscow

World

The Kremlin has positively assessed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

2015-12 Gerhard Schröder SPD Bundesparteitag by Olaf Kosinsky-10
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Olaf Kosinsky, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
2015-12 Gerhard Schröder SPD Bundesparteitag by Olaf Kosinsky-10

"Positively. We are always pleased to welcome guests," Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin views Schroeder's arrival in Moscow.

Earlier, on the morning of June 2, German broadcaster NTV reported that Schroeder had arrived in Moscow. The channel's correspondent, Rainer Munz, said he had seen the former German chancellor at the Kempinski Hotel in the Russian capital.

Putin Previously Suggested Schroeder as a Negotiator

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously described Schroeder as a preferable European negotiator on the issue of Ukraine.

Speaking at the summit in Astana on May 29, Putin said that his proposal was based both on the high level of trust he has in Schroeder and on his belief that the former German leader places the interests of his own country first.

The Russian president added that reactions to the initiative in Europe had been mixed, with both criticism and support.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on Putin's proposal by stating that Europe would decide for itself who should speak on its behalf.

Merz also stressed that a willingness to engage in dialogue requires readiness from both sides.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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