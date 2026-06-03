Armenian PM Pashinyan Fails to Release Dove of Peace During Campaign Event

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was unable to release a dove of peace during a meeting with voters. Video footage of the incident was published by the Telegram channel Sputnik.

Pashinyan tossed the bird into the air twice, but neither attempt was successful. The dove ultimately returned to its owner.

Pashinyan Discusses Possible Visit to Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan once again stated that he is prepared to visit Russia if he succeeds in retaining his position following the parliamentary elections.

According to the politician, Russian President Vladimir Putin called him on June 1 to congratulate him on his birthday. The conversation was followed by a discussion of current issues.

"And we agreed that after the elections I will travel again, we will meet, and resolve all current issues," the prime minister said.

Comments on EAEU Membership Referendum

Earlier, Pashinyan commented on the idea of holding a referendum on Armenia's withdrawal from or continued membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a proposal that had been suggested in Russia.

The Armenian prime minister said that holding such a referendum at the present time would be illogical.