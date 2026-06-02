Russia and US Hold New Talks on Bilateral Irritants to Stabilize Relations

Russian and American experts met last week to discuss mutual irritants in bilateral relations, Alexander Gusarov, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North Atlantic Department, said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ USA and Russia flags

"The dialogue between the Russian Foreign Ministry and the U.S. State Department on eliminating 'irritants' has not stopped and continues on a regular, systematic basis at the level of experts. Incidentally, the most recent such meeting took place a week ago," Gusarov said.

According to him, one of the key results of the talks has been the stabilization of the work of Russian and American institutions.

In the Foreign Ministry's assessment, this has helped prevent a "fatal breakdown" in their functioning following a period of sharp deterioration in relations during the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden.

Key Issues Remain Unresolved

At the same time, Gusarov acknowledged that a significant number of issues remain unresolved.

The Russian side continues to insist on the return of Russia's confiscated diplomatic property in the United States, as well as the restoration of direct air links between the two countries.

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the seizure of diplomatic facilities and the suspension of direct flights remain among the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations.

Sanctions Not Part of the Dialogue

The ministry also stressed that U.S. sanctions are not part of the agenda in the dialogue on bilateral irritants.

Moscow considers unilateral sanctions an illegitimate instrument of pressure that should not be discussed within the framework of these negotiations.

The Russian side proceeds from the assumption that Western countries will eventually come to understand the ineffectiveness of such measures.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations on the conflict in Ukraine remain on pause, but Moscow continues to maintain contacts with Washington through existing channels.