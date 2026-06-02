Presidents and Senior Officials From More Than 70 Countries to Join SPIEF

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is set to welcome a large number of foreign leaders and senior government officials this year, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by М.Мишина, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ SPIEF

Speaking ahead of the event, Ushakov said that approximately 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries have already confirmed their attendance. Political leaders and government representatives from around 76 countries are expected to take part in the forum.

Among the confirmed guests are:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan,

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng,

Abkhaz President Badra Gunba.

Global Leaders to Join SPIEF Plenary Session

Mirziyoyev, Suluhu Hassan, Han Zheng, and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud are scheduled to speak at the forum's main plenary session on June 5. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also deliver a keynote address during the event.

In addition to the forum program, Putin is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Mirziyoyev on the evening of June 4 at the Konstantinovsky Palace.

The official opening ceremony of SPIEF will take place on the same day, although business events and discussions will begin earlier. Participants in the opening ceremony will include:

Vietnamese First Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc,

Myanmar First Vice President U Nyo Saw, and several other international representatives.

Ushakov noted that vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, and ministers responsible for economic affairs from numerous countries will also attend. He added that members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) traditionally maintain a strong presence at the forum.

Saudi Arabia Takes Center Stage as Guest Country

Saudi Arabia will serve as the official guest country of SPIEF this year, a designation that Russian and Saudi officials agreed upon two years ago.

According to Ushakov, the Saudi delegation will include not only Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz but also the kingdom's ministers of industry, transport, and logistics, alongside roughly 200 representatives from government institutions, financial organizations, and major companies, including Saudi Aramco.

The forum's agenda will feature a dedicated Russia-Saudi Arabia business dialogue and a national pavilion showcasing the kingdom's economic initiatives and investment opportunities.

American and International Delegations Expand Participation

Ushakov also revealed that an official U. S. delegation will attend the forum for the first time in several years. The delegation will be led by Rodney Cook, chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts.

According to Russian officials, American representatives have not participated in SPIEF at a comparable level since 2017-2018.

International organizations will also be represented at the forum. Confirmed participants include United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.

Additional guests are expected from Europe and Asia, including representatives of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Romanian politician Diana Șoșoacă, Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser, and an economic delegation from North Korea.

SPIEF 2026 will take place from June 3 to June 6 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg. Since its launch in 1997, the forum has grown into one of Russia's premier international business events, bringing together political leaders, investors, and corporate executives to discuss economic development, investment opportunities, and international cooperation.