World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Presidents and Senior Officials From More Than 70 Countries to Join SPIEF

World

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is set to welcome a large number of foreign leaders and senior government officials this year, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

SPIEF
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by М.Мишина, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
SPIEF

Speaking ahead of the event, Ushakov said that approximately 20,000 participants from more than 100 countries have already confirmed their attendance. Political leaders and government representatives from around 76 countries are expected to take part in the forum.

  • Among the confirmed guests are:
  • Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
  • Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan,
  • Chinese Vice President Han Zheng,
  • Abkhaz President Badra Gunba.

Global Leaders to Join SPIEF Plenary Session

Mirziyoyev, Suluhu Hassan, Han Zheng, and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud are scheduled to speak at the forum's main plenary session on June 5. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also deliver a keynote address during the event.

In addition to the forum program, Putin is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Mirziyoyev on the evening of June 4 at the Konstantinovsky Palace.

The official opening ceremony of SPIEF will take place on the same day, although business events and discussions will begin earlier. Participants in the opening ceremony will include:

  • Vietnamese First Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc,
  • Myanmar First Vice President U Nyo Saw, and several other international representatives.

Ushakov noted that vice presidents, deputy prime ministers, and ministers responsible for economic affairs from numerous countries will also attend. He added that members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) traditionally maintain a strong presence at the forum.

Saudi Arabia Takes Center Stage as Guest Country

Saudi Arabia will serve as the official guest country of SPIEF this year, a designation that Russian and Saudi officials agreed upon two years ago.

According to Ushakov, the Saudi delegation will include not only Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz but also the kingdom's ministers of industry, transport, and logistics, alongside roughly 200 representatives from government institutions, financial organizations, and major companies, including Saudi Aramco.

The forum's agenda will feature a dedicated Russia-Saudi Arabia business dialogue and a national pavilion showcasing the kingdom's economic initiatives and investment opportunities.

American and International Delegations Expand Participation

Ushakov also revealed that an official U. S. delegation will attend the forum for the first time in several years. The delegation will be led by Rodney Cook, chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts.

According to Russian officials, American representatives have not participated in SPIEF at a comparable level since 2017-2018.

International organizations will also be represented at the forum. Confirmed participants include United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan and former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter.

Additional guests are expected from Europe and Asia, including representatives of Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Romanian politician Diana Șoșoacă, Luxembourg Member of the European Parliament Fernand Kartheiser, and an economic delegation from North Korea.

SPIEF 2026 will take place from June 3 to June 6 at the Expoforum Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg. Since its launch in 1997, the forum has grown into one of Russia's premier international business events, bringing together political leaders, investors, and corporate executives to discuss economic development, investment opportunities, and international cooperation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Brazil's Sovereignty Under Attack: Washington Opens Door for Military Intervention
Americas
Brazil's Sovereignty Under Attack: Washington Opens Door for Military Intervention
Russian Military Transport Aviation Receives New Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A Aircraft
Russia
Russian Military Transport Aviation Receives New Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A Aircraft
Cracked Highway Near Moscow Raises Concerns Over Soviet-Era Radioactive Burial Ground
Society
Cracked Highway Near Moscow Raises Concerns Over Soviet-Era Radioactive Burial Ground
Popular
Brazil's Sovereignty Under Attack: Washington Opens Door for Military Intervention

The United States has designated two of Brazil’s largest criminal organizations as foreign terrorist groups, a move that could reshape migration policy, security cooperation, and the country’s political landscape ahead of presidential elections.

Brazil's Sovereignty Under Attack: Washington Opens Door for Military Intervention
Singapore Sensation: Hegseth's Silence Reveals Systemic Crisis in US Military
Singapore Sensation: Hegseth's Silence Reveals Systemic Crisis in US Military
Zelensky Seeks End to Hostilities Before Winter – Budanov
Russian Military Transport Aviation Receives New Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A Aircraft
Singapore Sensation: Hegseth's Silence Reveals Systemic Crisis in US Military Lyuba Lulko Iran No Longer Speaks Language of Diplomacy. It Speaks Language of Victor Yury Bocharov Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia? Andrey Mihayloff
Iran Suspends Talks With U.S. as Middle East Escalation Raises Risk of Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Putin Congratulates Armenian PM Pashinyan and Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Ties
France Detains Russian-Linked Oil Tanker in Atlantic Ocean in 'Borderline Piracy' Act
France Detains Russian-Linked Oil Tanker in Atlantic Ocean in 'Borderline Piracy' Act
Last materials
Russia Moves Forward With Single-Engine Su-75 Checkmate Fighter Program
FSB Accuses Western Intelligence of Major Phone Hacking Campaign in Russia
India Drops Russian Su-57 Deal, Eyes 114 French Rafale Jets Worth $40 Billion
Ukraine's Air Defenses Fail Miserably as Russia Hits Defense Sites Across Ukraine
Iran Suspends Talks With U.S. as Middle East Escalation Raises Risk of Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Singapore Sensation: Hegseth's Silence Reveals Systemic Crisis in US Military
Brazil's Sovereignty Under Attack: Washington Opens Door for Military Intervention
Global Smartphone Market Faces Sharpest Decline Since 2013, Analysts Warn
Zelensky Seeks End to Hostilities Before Winter – Budanov
Brussels Explores Refugee Processing Hubs in Central Asia Amid Migration Pressure
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.