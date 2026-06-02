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FSB Accuses Western Intelligence of Major Phone Hacking Campaign in Russia

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Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that it uncovered and disrupted what it describes as one of the largest foreign intelligence operations ever conducted against the country through the use of spyware targeting mobile devices.

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Photo: dvidshub.net= by Айзек Ибарра, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A military with binoculars

According to an FSB operative quoted by state news agency TASS, foreign intelligence services allegedly deployed malicious software to gain access to the phones of Russian officials and individuals with access to classified state information.

The agency described the operation as a complex, multi-layered intelligence effort involving coordination among several foreign states and warned that it carried significant security risks and potentially far-reaching consequences.

Officials Allegedly Targeted Through Mobile Device Surveillance

The FSB stated that the spyware enabled covert access to the contents of mobile devices, including messages, correspondence, and stored data. According to the agency, operators also gained the ability to monitor phone calls and conduct remote audio and video surveillance.

Russian security officials argue that such access provided foreign intelligence agencies with valuable information about government activities, strategic planning, and broader public sentiment within the country.

The agency did not disclose how many devices were affected or identify the countries allegedly involved in the operation.

FSB Points to Shift in Intelligence Gathering Methods

According to the FSB, foreign intelligence services increasingly rely on cyber tools and digital surveillance rather than traditional human intelligence networks.

Agency representatives argued that hacking the mobile devices of government officials has become a faster, less expensive, and more effective method of gathering sensitive information than recruiting informants.

The statement highlights growing concerns over cyber espionage and the expanding role of digital technologies in modern intelligence operations, as governments around the world continue to strengthen efforts to protect sensitive communications and classified information.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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