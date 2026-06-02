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India Drops Russian Su-57 Deal, Eyes 114 French Rafale Jets Worth $40 Billion

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India plans to acquire 114 French-made Rafale fighter jets in a deal valued at approximately $40 billion, according to sources within the country's Ministry of Defence cited by local media.

Rafale fighter jets
Photo: Indian Air Force is licensed under Government Open Data License - India (GODL)
Rafale fighter jets

The proposed agreement would mark one of the largest defense procurement programs in India's history and further strengthen the country's efforts to modernize its air force capabilities.

Under the reported terms of the contract, India would assemble 94 of the 114 aircraft domestically, while France would deliver the remaining jets directly.

Most Aircraft to Be Produced in India

The planned arrangement aligns with New Delhi's long-term strategy of expanding domestic defense manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign-built military equipment.

Local assembly of the majority of the Rafale fleet would allow India to develop additional industrial capabilities while supporting the government's broader push to increase indigenous defense production.

The Rafale, developed by France's Dassault Aviation, currently serves as one of the most advanced multirole fighter aircraft in operation and already forms part of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet.

Russian Su-57 Remains Part of the Discussion

The reported Rafale deal follows earlier media reports suggesting that India was also considering the acquisition of Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation previously stated that India could launch domestic production of the export version of the Su-57, designated the Su-57E.

In April, Military Watch Magazine reported that India could expand future orders for Russian fifth-generation fighters after receiving the first batch of 40 Su-57M1 aircraft. The upgraded Su-57M1 variant features new AL-51F-1 engines, also known as "Product 30," which developers designed to enhance the aircraft's performance and operational capabilities.

While New Delhi has not officially confirmed its final procurement decision, the reported Rafale agreement highlights India's continued efforts to balance foreign acquisitions with domestic defense manufacturing initiatives.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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