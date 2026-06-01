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Zelensky Seeks End to Hostilities Before Winter – Budanov

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a goal of ending hostilities before the onset of winter, head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov (included on the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) said.

Yuriy Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine
Photo: www.flickr.com by President Of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Yuriy Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

"This is genuinely his objective — to bring hostilities to an end as quickly as possible, preferably before winter. As head of the President's Office, I will certainly do everything possible to achieve the goal set by the President of Ukraine," Budanov said.

He described the objective as timely, well-considered and realistic.

US Delegation Expected to Visit Kyiv and Moscow

Budanov also announced that an American delegation is expected to visit both Kyiv and Moscow.

According to him, the visits are planned to take place in the near future.

He did not disclose additional details regarding the purpose or composition of the delegation.

Budanov Identifies More Immediate Threats Than Oreshnik

Budanov stated that Ukraine currently faces military threats he considers more pressing than Russia's Oreshnik missile system.

"We have a more urgent problem — what have already become routine for us: Iskander missiles, S-400 systems used for ground strikes, air- and sea-launched cruise missiles and, unfortunately, unmanned aerial vehicles,” he said.

His remarks came after Russia carried out a large-scale strike on military facilities in Ukraine on May 24.

According to Russian reports, the operation involved Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles and attack drones.

The strike was described by Russian authorities as a retaliatory operation targeting military infrastructure.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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