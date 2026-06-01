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France Detains Russian-Linked Oil Tanker in Atlantic Ocean in 'Borderline Piracy' Act

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French naval forces have detained the oil tanker Tagor in the Atlantic Ocean, French President Emmanuel Macron.

Oil tanker Pavel Chernysh
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by АльфваНбим, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Oil tanker Pavel Chernysh

Macron announced that the vessel was allegedly operating in violation of international sanctions.

"Yesterday morning, the French Navy detained another oil tanker coming from Russia that is subject to international sanctions — the Tagor. Our determination remains unchanged and absolute,” the French president wrote on X.

Macron also published footage of the operation and stated that French authorities conducted it in full compliance with maritime law.

"This operation took place in the Atlantic, in international waters, with the support of several partners, including the United Kingdom, and in strict compliance with maritime law,” he said.

French Authorities Say Tanker Departed From Murmansk

The French Maritime Prefecture for the Atlantic region reported that the tanker had departed from Murmansk before the interception.

According to the statement, French naval forces carried out the operation on May 31, 2026, more than 400 nautical miles west of the westernmost point of Brittany.

An inspection team boarded the vessel and accused the crew of violating provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

French authorities subsequently escorted the tanker to an anchorage area for further inspection.

Russia Challenges Legality of the Operation

The Russian Embassy in Paris stated that the captain of the Tagor may be a Russian citizen.

Diplomatic representatives also said French authorities had not officially informed Russia about the detention.

According to the embassy, Moscow requested information regarding the presence of Russian citizens aboard the vessel, but the French Foreign Ministry had not provided a response at the time of publication.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the operation and said Russia considers the detention unlawful.

"We regard such actions as illegal. They border on international piracy,” Peskov said.

He added that Moscow rejects France's assertion that the operation fully complied with international law.

The incident marks another point of tension in the increasingly strained relationship between Russia and several Western countries over sanctions enforcement and maritime trade.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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