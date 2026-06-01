Kalashnikov's New SKAT 220 UAV Enters Service With Faster Speed and Lighter Design

Kalashnikov has started supplying its new SKAT 220 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle to customers, according to the company's press service.

Photo: Press service of DSTU is licensed under Public domain Control panel for the Dontech unmanned tractor

The high-speed drone is based on the larger SKAT 350M platform, which is currently used in the special military operation zone.

Engineers reduced the size and weight of the new model, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

The SKAT 220 weighs 12 kilograms and features a wingspan of 2.2 meters.

Compact Design Delivers High Performance

The UAV uses an electric motor and can remain airborne for more than 150 minutes on a single flight.

Operators launch the drone from a catapult system, while a parachute handles landing operations.

According to Kalashnikov, the aircraft was designed to combine mobility, endurance and operational flexibility.

Wide Range of Civilian Applications

The company said the SKAT 220 can support a variety of civilian missions, including security operations, public safety, environmental protection and agricultural monitoring.

The drone can also inspect extended infrastructure networks such as fuel and energy facilities, transportation corridors and power transmission lines.

In April, Kalashnikov presented an upgraded version of the SKAT 350M at the Defense Services Asia international exhibition in Malaysia.

The modernized UAV features an increased number of data transmission channels and is designed to overcome enemy electronic warfare systems.