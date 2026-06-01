Putin Congratulates Armenian PM Pashinyan and Reaffirms Commitment to Strong Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool is licensed under public domain Vladimir Putin

During the call, Putin congratulated Pashinyan on his birthday and wished him good health and continued success.

"Relations between our countries and peoples have traditionally been friendly in nature. We are interested in their further steady development,” the Kremlin said in its statement.

Leaders Review Regional Cooperation and EAEU Agenda

The two leaders also discussed the outcomes of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting held in Astana on May 29.

The conversation touched on current bilateral and multilateral issues, reflecting ongoing dialogue between Moscow and Yerevan on regional cooperation.

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that Armenia currently has no plans to hold a referendum on withdrawing from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Pashinyan Thanks Moscow for Its Balanced Position

According to the Armenian government's press service, Pashinyan thanked Putin for his birthday wishes and for what he described as Russia's balanced approach to several issues that have generated differences between the two countries.

"The Prime Minister of Armenia thanked the President of the Russian Federation for his balanced positions, friendly tone and support on a number of issues that have caused disagreements,” the statement said.

The leaders agreed to continue discussions on matters of mutual interest and expressed readiness to meet in person at the next convenient opportunity.