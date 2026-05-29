Putin Speaks on Ukraine Talks, Threats Against Russia, and War with Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to journalists in Astana following his visit to Kazakhstan and made a series of statements regarding the special military operation, negotiations with Ukraine, the European Union and security threats facing Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей Даничев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

The head of state said Moscow remains open to continuing negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine.

"There are no negotiations as such at the moment, although we are ready for them. We have never refused negotiations,” the Russian leader stated.

Putin added that some contacts still continue.

Putin Says Situation in Ukraine Conflict Is Moving Toward Conclusion

The Russian president stated that it is impossible to name exact deadlines for the end of the special military operation.

"It is impossible to name specific deadlines during active combat operations. This has never been done before, and I will not do it," he explained.

At the same time, Putin said developments on the battlefield indicate that the conflict is moving toward its final stage.

"The situation on the battlefield is developing in such a way that it gives us the right to say that the situation is moving toward completion,” Putin said. "When I said that, in my opinion, the matter is moving toward completion, I said it based on an analysis of the battlefield situation, where our troops are advancing in all directions,” the Russian leader added.

Putin also revealed that he continues receiving reports about new Ukrainian attempts to strike Russian territory.

"I receive reports that there are currently attempts to carry out strikes against the territory of the Russian Federation,” he stated.

In this context, the president stressed that Russia must continue strengthening its air defense system.

"We need to strengthen our air defense system. We are doing this and will continue doing it,” Putin said.

Putin Rejects Claims About Russian Plans Against Europe

The Russian president dismissed statements from European politicians about preparations for war with Russia as "nonsense.”

"This is supposedly being done because of Russia's aggressive plans toward the West and European countries. That is a lie,” Putin said.

He insisted that Russia has never had aggressive intentions toward European states and accused Western leaders of promoting fear through misinformation.

Putin also commented on the issue of appointing a European Union negotiator for talks with Moscow.

"Those in the European Union who say they should determine their own negotiator are correct. We do not appoint negotiators for them,” he stated.

The president noted that Europe has not yet proposed any candidate for such a role.

Putin separately commented on former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, whom he previously mentioned as someone who could be trusted.

"When I mentioned Mr. Schröder's name, I meant that he is a person who can be trusted. They attach all kinds of labels to him, saying he is my friend and so on. Yes, we are friends. What is there to hide, and what is wrong with that?” Putin said.

NATO Threats and Romania Drone Incident

Putin also warned that Russia possesses the means to destroy anyone who threatens the country.

He made the remarks while responding to comments from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who spoke about the possibility of NATO attacking Kaliningrad to demonstrate the determination of the Baltic states.

Budrys had claimed that NATO possesses the capability to destroy Russian air defense bases and missile systems if necessary.

"The Russian Federation has all the means necessary to level anyone who attempts to do this,” Putin responded.

The president also stressed that locations used to launch drones against Russia represent legitimate military targets for Russian armed forces.

"All places from which a direct military threat to Russia originates are legitimate targets,” he said.

Putin additionally commented on the recent drone incident in Romania, where a UAV crashed into a residential building in the city of Galați.

He emphasized that nobody can determine the origin of a drone without a proper examination of its wreckage.

The Russian leader said Moscow remains ready to conduct an objective investigation and evaluate the incident if authorities provide Russia with the drone fragments.