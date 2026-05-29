How Will NATO Respond to Its Own Drone Provocation in Romania?

The drone strike on a residential building in the Romanian city of Galați triggered a diplomatic dispute and renewed calls for tougher anti-Russian sanctions across Europe.

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The incident occurred during the night of May 29, when an unmanned aerial vehicle crashed into the roof of a high-rise apartment building and sparked a fire on the 10th floor.

Galați lies approximately 14 kilometers from the junction of the Romanian, Ukrainian and Moldovan borders.

Romanian Authorities and NATO React to Drone Strike

Romania's Ministry of Defense stated that the drone was allegedly a Russian-made Geran-2 UAV.

Officials also explained why Romanian forces did not attempt to shoot it down.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Cristian Popovici said the military could not "risk creating even greater threats than those we are trying to prevent,” adding that the army operates under strict limitations.

Romania's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Bucharest to issue an official protest following the incident.

A NATO representative later suggested that the drone likely deviated from its intended target in Ukraine's Odessa region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described the incident as another escalation by Russia affecting European Union territory.

"We stand in full solidarity with Romania and its people. As we continue strengthening our security and deterrence measures, especially along our eastern border, we will continue increasing pressure on Russia. We are preparing the 21st sanctions package,” she stated.

Despite the strong rhetoric, NATO has not announced any direct military response.

Analyst Suggests Alternative Explanation for Incident

Security expert and military analyst Igor Gerasimov argued that the incident may have been a provocation organized by Ukraine rather than the result of a Russian strike.

According to Gerasimov, Russian aerospace forces had not conducted attacks in the relevant area at the time of the incident.

"Recently we have not seen such activity there. Russian forces struck Kyiv and central Ukraine, but not the Odessa region,” he said in comments to Pravda.Ru.

The analyst also claimed that Geran drones possess anti-jamming protection systems, making it unlikely that electronic warfare measures caused the UAV to veer off course.

Gerasimov further suggested that certain forces seek to draw Romania deeper into a future military confrontation with Russia.

"Romania is being destabilized through provocations in order to involve it in a future European war against Russia,” he concluded.

Previous incidents involving drones allegedly entering the airspace of Baltic states and Moldova could aim to strengthen anti-Russian sentiment within the European Union, justify additional sanctions, secure more financial and military support for Ukraine and increase Western involvement in the conflict.

While some political groups in Kyiv would welcome deeper NATO involvement, many leaders within the alliance continue taking a more cautious approach, particularly while Washington maintains what the article described as a "special position.”