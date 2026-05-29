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Putin Responds to Romania Drone Crash and NATO Threats

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Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that experts must examine the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania before anyone can determine its origin.

Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin (2025-12-02)

Speaking to journalists in Astana, Kazakhstan, Putin said no one can reliably identify the source of the unmanned aerial vehicle without a professional investigation.

"No one can say where a particular aircraft came from until experts conduct a proper examination of that aircraft,” the Russian leader stated.

Putin added that Russia is ready to participate in an objective investigation and assess the incident if Romanian authorities provide access to the drone debris.

Romania Accused Russia After Drone Hit Residential Building

The comments followed a recent incident in the Romanian city of Galați near the border with Ukraine's Odessa region, where a drone crashed into a residential multi-storeyed building, causing a fire on the tenth floor. Authorities confirmed that two people suffered injuries, while no fatalities occurred.

Romania's Foreign Ministry later accused Russia of responsibility for the incident.

Putin also claimed that Western countries continue supplying Ukraine with drones used by Ukrainian forces to strike Russian regions.

"Of course the West supplies them with drones. What could be simpler? You assemble it, press a button and it flies,” Putin said.

The Russian president argued that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine resulted from decisions made by Western politicians and insisted that Russia has never threatened European countries.

Putin Comments on NATO, Air Defense and Military Operations

Putin stated that Russia must continue strengthening its air defense systems in response to ongoing attacks.

"We need to reinforce our air defense system. We are doing this and will continue doing it,” he said.

The president also claimed that Russian armed forces continue advancing in all directions within the zone of the special military operation.

Addressing comments from Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys regarding NATO's ability to destroy Russian military infrastructure in Kaliningrad, Putin warned that Russia possesses the means to retaliate.

"The Russian Federation has all the means necessary to level anyone who attempts this,” Putin said.

The Russian leader also described former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as "a person who can be trusted,” adding that he sees nothing wrong with maintaining a friendship with him.

Putin further noted that the European Union must decide for itself who will represent Europe in potential negotiations concerning Ukraine.

He concluded by repeating that, in his view, developments on the battlefield indicate that the conflict is moving toward its final stage.

"Our troops are advancing in all directions,” Putin stated.

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