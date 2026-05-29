North Korea’s Empty Roads Filling With Cars After Decades of Restrictions

North Korea is reportedly experiencing a rapid increase in the number of private vehicles after authorities relaxed decades-old restrictions on personal car ownership.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved DPRK, Pyongyang

For years, the country remained known for its nearly empty roads. Some estimates suggested that North Korea had only around 30,000 vehicles nationwide — roughly one car for every 800 residents.

Reports now indicate that licensed drivers can purchase one vehicle per household through state-authorized dealerships, fueling a noticeable rise in traffic congestion and parking shortages.

Chinese Brands Become More Common in Pyongyang

Observers say Chinese car manufacturers such as Chery and Geely are becoming increasingly visible on the streets of Pyongyang.

Luxury brands including BMW and Audi have also reportedly appeared more frequently in the North Korean capital.

The shift marks a significant change for a country where private transportation remained heavily restricted for decades.

Automotive Imports Rise Alongside Vehicle Demand

Reports also point to a sharp increase in imports of automotive products, including tires, lubricants, mirrors and spare parts, as the number of privately owned vehicles continues to grow.

The expanding car market could place additional pressure on North Korea's infrastructure, which historically developed around extremely low traffic volumes.