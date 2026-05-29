World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin and Russian Officials Respond to Romania Drone Allegations: 'Shut Up!'

World

The Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin received a report about the drone incident in Romania, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Moscow Kremlin
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Kovalenko is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Moscow Kremlin

When asked about the briefing, Peskov replied briefly: "And how could it be otherwise?"

The incident involved a drone that struck a high-rise residential building in the Romanian city of Galați, near the border with Ukraine's Odessa region.

The impact caused a fire in an apartment on the 10th floor. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured, while no fatalities were recorded.

Romanian authorities accused Russia of involvement in the incident and pledged to increase international pressure on Moscow in pursuit of an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

Russia Rejects EU Accusations and Condemns Statements

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the reactions of European Union leaders, describing their statements as "hysterical shouting.”

She claimed that Western officials use such incidents to divert attention from what she called the "terrorist crimes” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zakharova also stated that Russia would respond to Romania's decision to declare Russian Consul General Andrei Kosylin persona non grata.

Medvedev and Russian Lawmakers Issue Strong Responses

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev urged European leaders to stop commenting on the situation.

"This will continue. We are at war. Citizens of EU countries will not be able to sleep peacefully, especially in areas where drone production facilities for Banderite formations are located. So shut up. These are just the early stages,” Medvedev said.

He also claimed that European Union countries are direct participants in the conflict with Russia, citing alleged military support and intelligence sharing.

German and Hungarian officials accused Russia of involvement in the incident without providing evidence, while Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar supported a full investigation.

Russian lawmaker Svetlana Zhurova suggested that the results of such investigations might never be made public.

She argued that Western countries often use misinformation for immediate political impact and questioned whether they would disclose evidence, referencing past investigations such as the Nord Stream pipeline case.

Other members of Russia's State Duma, including Andrey Kolesnik and Viktor Sobolev, also dismissed the accusations as provocations.

"No one bothers to provide evidence that the drone in Romania was actually Russian,” Kolesnik stated.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Why Your Core Is the Real Engine of Strength and Stability
Health
Why Your Core Is the Real Engine of Strength and Stability
How to Restore Yellowed PVC Window Sills Without Damaging the Plastic
Home and Gardening
How to Restore Yellowed PVC Window Sills Without Damaging the Plastic
Rare Ball Lightning Captured on Video Over Moscow Region
Society
Rare Ball Lightning Captured on Video Over Moscow Region
Popular
Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense

Russian authorities have approved a mechanism allowing private companies to purchase large-caliber weapons and military equipment to strengthen protection against growing drone attacks.

Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense
Ukrainian Drones Attack Three Oil Tankers Off Turkey’s Black Sea Coast
Ukrainian Drones Attack Three Oil Tankers Off Turkey’s Black Sea Coast
Senior Executive at Russia’s Main Tank Manufacturer Arrested in Moscow
Kremlin Dismisses Kallas Remarks on Russia Military Restrictions
'Crossroads of Peace' Deadlocked: Nikol Pashinyan’s Geopolitical Gamble May Cost Armenia Its Economy Lyuba Lulko Iran No Longer Speaks Language of Diplomacy. It Speaks Language of Victor Yury Bocharov Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia? Andrey Mihayloff
'Crossroads of Peace' Deadlocked: Nikol Pashinyan’s Geopolitical Gamble May Cost Armenia Its Economy
Kaja Kallas Says Only US Diplomats Left Kyiv After Russian Missile Strike Warning
Russia Restricts Imports of Armenian Vegetables and Strawberries
Russia Restricts Imports of Armenian Vegetables and Strawberries
Last materials
Kremlin and Russian Officials Respond to Romania Drone Allegations: 'Shut Up!'
Welders Become Russia’s Highest-Paid Blue-Collar Workers in 2026
Russia Declares First-Ever Regional Missile Alert Across Entire Ural Federal District
Popular Mosquito Repellents May Not Actually Work
Romania Expels Russian Consul After Drone Strike Near Ukraine Border
Drone Attack in Romania Sparks Diplomatic Clash Between Russia and NATO Allies
Young Adults of Generation Z Start Losing Hair Earlier Than Ever
Russia Ranked Among Countries With the Most Beautiful Women in 2026
Rare Ball Lightning Captured on Video Over Moscow Region
Russian Businesses Allowed to Buy Heavy Weapons for Drone Defense
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.