Kremlin and Russian Officials Respond to Romania Drone Allegations: 'Shut Up!'

The Kremlin confirmed that President Vladimir Putin received a report about the drone incident in Romania, according to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Viktor Kovalenko is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow Kremlin

When asked about the briefing, Peskov replied briefly: "And how could it be otherwise?"

The incident involved a drone that struck a high-rise residential building in the Romanian city of Galați, near the border with Ukraine's Odessa region.

The impact caused a fire in an apartment on the 10th floor. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured, while no fatalities were recorded.

Romanian authorities accused Russia of involvement in the incident and pledged to increase international pressure on Moscow in pursuit of an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

Russia Rejects EU Accusations and Condemns Statements

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova dismissed the reactions of European Union leaders, describing their statements as "hysterical shouting.”

She claimed that Western officials use such incidents to divert attention from what she called the "terrorist crimes” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zakharova also stated that Russia would respond to Romania's decision to declare Russian Consul General Andrei Kosylin persona non grata.

Medvedev and Russian Lawmakers Issue Strong Responses

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev urged European leaders to stop commenting on the situation.

"This will continue. We are at war. Citizens of EU countries will not be able to sleep peacefully, especially in areas where drone production facilities for Banderite formations are located. So shut up. These are just the early stages,” Medvedev said.

He also claimed that European Union countries are direct participants in the conflict with Russia, citing alleged military support and intelligence sharing.

German and Hungarian officials accused Russia of involvement in the incident without providing evidence, while Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar supported a full investigation.

Russian lawmaker Svetlana Zhurova suggested that the results of such investigations might never be made public.

She argued that Western countries often use misinformation for immediate political impact and questioned whether they would disclose evidence, referencing past investigations such as the Nord Stream pipeline case.

Other members of Russia's State Duma, including Andrey Kolesnik and Viktor Sobolev, also dismissed the accusations as provocations.