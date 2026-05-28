A budget-friendly dinner does not have to feel boring. With the right technique, ordinary cabbage transforms into a rich, flavorful dish with a restaurant-quality texture.
The key lies in achieving proper browning through the Maillard reaction during frying. As the eggs set around the cabbage strands, they create a structure that stays crisp on the outside while remaining juicy inside.
"The most important thing is to slice the cabbage as thinly as possible. Thick pieces will stay raw inside while the cheese burns on the outside,” cafeteria chef Lyudmila Kravtsova told Pravda.ru.
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Servings: 3
Step 1: Finely shred the cabbage. The thinner the slices, the more delicate the texture will be. Place the cabbage in a large bowl with the eggs and mix until evenly combined.
Step 2: Add paprika, salt, and black pepper. Stir thoroughly to distribute the seasoning evenly.
Step 3: Heat a frying pan with a small amount of vegetable oil. Spoon portions of the cabbage mixture into the pan to form medium-sized pancakes. Fry until golden brown.
Step 4: Sprinkle grated cheese and diced tomatoes over each pancake. Fold them in half, reduce the heat, and cover with a lid for 1-2 minutes until the cheese melts.
This method creates a juicy, flavorful result without excess oil. Avoid overcooking the vegetables so they retain a slight crunch.
"Choose cheeses with good melting qualities. If the cheese does not stretch properly, it loses its role as the binding element in the dish,” regional cuisine specialist Maria Kostina explained in comments to Pravda.ru.
|Cooking Parameter
|Recommended Result
|Pan temperature
|Medium heat without smoking oil
|Vegetable texture
|Al dente after about 5 minutes of frying
"Careful flipping and proper pan control are essential for a clean flavor. Do not let the cabbage burn, or bitterness will overpower the natural sweetness of the young cabbage,” street food expert Maxim Grishin told Pravda.ru.
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