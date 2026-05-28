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Putin and Tokayev Sign New Russia-Kazakhstan Friendship Doctrine

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formalized a new framework for bilateral relations by signing a document titled "On the Seven Foundations of Friendship and Good Neighborliness.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Tokayev
Photo: https://search.creativecommons.org/ by Пресс-служба Президента РФ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Tokayev

The document outlines seven core principles guiding relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.

  • Shared history - a responsible and balanced approach to understanding the past in a spirit of good neighborliness.
  • Eurasian integration - joint efforts to create a secure regional space for cooperation and dialogue.
  • Common borders - development of border regions as a unified area of cooperation.
  • Economic partnership - consistent strengthening of trade, investment ties, and major joint projects.
  • Linguistic and cultural diversity - preservation of traditional values and civilizational closeness, with the Russian language serving a unifying role.
  • Humanitarian cooperation - active educational exchanges, sports development, and partnership in youth policy.
  • A shared vision for the future - continuous dialogue and coordinated efforts in response to modern global challenges.

"Signing such documents in the current geopolitical environment demonstrates the predictability and stability of ties, even as neighboring countries face risks of external interference or the use of diplomatic crises as instruments of pressure,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev told Pravda.Ru.

Russia and Kazakhstan Expand Economic and Nuclear Cooperation

Other outcomes of Putin's state visit included approval of agreements for the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant using Russian financing.

The two countries also confirmed a large-scale package of 177 joint projects worth a combined $53 billion.

The projects include sulfuric acid and mineral fertilizer production facilities in the Zhambyl Region, a thermal insulation materials plant in the Karaganda Region, and a hydrometallurgical complex for processing gold-bearing concentrates in the Pavlodar Region.

"We view Vladimir Putin's visit as confirmation of our special relationship with Russia. There are no disputed issues between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation,” Tokayev stated.

According to the Kazakh president, no major international problem can be fully resolved without Russia's direct participation.

Trade, Finance and Educational Cooperation Continue to Grow

Russian-Kazakh relations rest not only on current politics and economics, but also on institutions, joint projects, regular communication, and shared historical memory.

Bilateral trade has approached $30 billion, while nearly all settlements between the two countries now take place in national currencies in order to reduce exposure to external pressure.

The sides also signed a currency swap agreement, giving companies and banks in both countries direct access to each other's currencies for trade payments, along with a memorandum on combating fraudulent financial operations.

The two leaders officially launched construction of the second joint "Sirius” school in Astana.

They also approved a step-by-step interagency cooperation plan covering nuclear and radiation safety regulation for the 2026-2030 period.

Astana additionally confirmed its readiness to host the third international multi-sport tournament "Games of the Future” later this summer.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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