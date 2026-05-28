Putin and Tokayev Sign New Russia-Kazakhstan Friendship Doctrine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev formalized a new framework for bilateral relations by signing a document titled "On the Seven Foundations of Friendship and Good Neighborliness.”
The document outlines seven core principles guiding relations between Russia and Kazakhstan.
"Signing such documents in the current geopolitical environment demonstrates the predictability and stability of ties, even as neighboring countries face risks of external interference or the use of diplomatic crises as instruments of pressure,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev told Pravda.Ru.
Other outcomes of Putin's state visit included approval of agreements for the construction of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant using Russian financing.
The two countries also confirmed a large-scale package of 177 joint projects worth a combined $53 billion.
The projects include sulfuric acid and mineral fertilizer production facilities in the Zhambyl Region, a thermal insulation materials plant in the Karaganda Region, and a hydrometallurgical complex for processing gold-bearing concentrates in the Pavlodar Region.
"We view Vladimir Putin's visit as confirmation of our special relationship with Russia. There are no disputed issues between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation,” Tokayev stated.
According to the Kazakh president, no major international problem can be fully resolved without Russia's direct participation.
Russian-Kazakh relations rest not only on current politics and economics, but also on institutions, joint projects, regular communication, and shared historical memory.
Bilateral trade has approached $30 billion, while nearly all settlements between the two countries now take place in national currencies in order to reduce exposure to external pressure.
The sides also signed a currency swap agreement, giving companies and banks in both countries direct access to each other's currencies for trade payments, along with a memorandum on combating fraudulent financial operations.
The two leaders officially launched construction of the second joint "Sirius” school in Astana.
They also approved a step-by-step interagency cooperation plan covering nuclear and radiation safety regulation for the 2026-2030 period.
Astana additionally confirmed its readiness to host the third international multi-sport tournament "Games of the Future” later this summer.
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